Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 4 to July 10

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

QUALITY INN – FOOD

1255 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8701

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17792

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

WENDY’S #146

1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001649

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

PRUITT HEALTH – AUSTELL

1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-1970

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY

4490 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8934

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

RED LOBSTER #0433

2626 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001605

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

CHECKERS DRIVE THRU

3745 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-5870

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004484

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

TWO HANDS

840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 568 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005168

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

GREAT GREEK, THE

3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005703

Last Inspection Score: 49

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

TEA LEAF AND CREAMERY

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 213 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006306

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

!!WASABI SUSHI & STEAK BAR

2744 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6803

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006898

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

MR. WOK

1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006993

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

!!AUNTIE ANNE’S

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW SPC 287 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007067

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

!!CINNABON – AUNTIE ANNE’S

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 231 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4935

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007073

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

!!LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE

2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE A

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007109

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE B

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007110

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE D

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007111

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE C

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007112

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025

WELLSTAR COBBUCINA CAFE

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001120

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL DOCTOR’S LOUNGE

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001119

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000264

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

KFC / TACO BELL #G135091

2540 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000235

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY

2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003268

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

WENDY’S #92

2668 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8609

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003616

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

LANZHOU RAMEN

2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 132-136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004260

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

LITTLE COTTAGE

652 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2620

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004358

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK – AUSTELL

3999 AUSTELL RD STE 601 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006045

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006452

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

!!LUNA Y SOL CANTINA

2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006999

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025

HOLBROOK ACWORTH – FOOD

4491 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5564

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002435

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH

4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002857

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

BETHEL GARDENS – PCH

3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003313

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

PIZZA BY FUSCOS

4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003342

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

TINTO’S COFFEE HOUSE

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003370

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

TOWNEPLACE SUITES KENNESAW – FOOD

1074 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3671

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003899

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

ZEKE’S KITCHEN & BAR

4454 S COBB DR SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6367

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005058

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

FRESH ONE KITCHEN

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 6 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005155

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

SUBWAY (INSIDE WALMART)

2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005641

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 560 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1795

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006149

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

JIMMY JOHN’S

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 400 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5684

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006238

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

PIZZA BY FUSCOS – BASE

4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006331

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

FROZOS

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006651

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025

WHATABURGER

2955 COBB PKWY STE 910 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006083

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2025

KEEGAN’S IRISH PUB