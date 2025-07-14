Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 4 to July 10

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
QUALITY INN – FOOD
- 1255 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8701
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17792
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
WENDY’S #146
- 1110 RICHARD D. SAILORS PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-5217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001649
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
PRUITT HEALTH – AUSTELL
- 1700 MULKEY RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1116
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-1970
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
ATLANTA BREAD COMPANY
- 4490 S COBB DR STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8934
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
RED LOBSTER #0433
- 2626 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001605
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
CHECKERS DRIVE THRU
- 3745 AUSTELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30008-5870
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004484
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
TWO HANDS
- 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 568 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4829
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005168
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
GREAT GREEK, THE
- 3155 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005703
- Last Inspection Score: 49
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
TEA LEAF AND CREAMERY
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 213 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006306
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
!!WASABI SUSHI & STEAK BAR
- 2744 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6803
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006898
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
MR. WOK
- 1750 BELLS FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30066-6119
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006993
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
!!AUNTIE ANNE’S
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW SPC 287 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007067
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
!!CINNABON – AUNTIE ANNE’S
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 231 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4935
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007073
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
!!LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE
- 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007087
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE A
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007109
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE B
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007110
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE D
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007111
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
2025 MLB ALLSTAR GAME – STORE C
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007112
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2025
WELLSTAR COBBUCINA CAFE
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001120
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL DOCTOR’S LOUNGE
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001119
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD
- 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000264
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
KFC / TACO BELL #G135091
- 2540 DELK RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6352
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000235
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
REVOLVING SUSHI FACTORY
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR STE 112 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003268
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
WENDY’S #92
- 2668 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8609
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003616
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
LANZHOU RAMEN
- 2700 TOWN CENTER DR NW STE 132-136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004260
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
LITTLE COTTAGE
- 652 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2620
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004358
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
ALTITUDE TRAMPOLINE PARK – AUSTELL
- 3999 AUSTELL RD STE 601 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1100
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006045
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB
- 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006452
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
!!LUNA Y SOL CANTINA
- 2856 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006999
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-09-2025
HOLBROOK ACWORTH – FOOD
- 4491 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5564
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002435
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
ARBOR TERRACE ACWORTH
- 4461 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5555
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002857
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
BETHEL GARDENS – PCH
- 3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003313
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
PIZZA BY FUSCOS
- 4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003342
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
TINTO’S COFFEE HOUSE
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 200 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003370
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
TOWNEPLACE SUITES KENNESAW – FOOD
- 1074 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3671
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003899
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
ZEKE’S KITCHEN & BAR
- 4454 S COBB DR SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080-6367
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005058
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
FRESH ONE KITCHEN
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 6 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005155
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
SUBWAY (INSIDE WALMART)
- 2795 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30066-3361
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005641
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 3721 NEW MACLAND RD STE 560 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-1795
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006149
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
JIMMY JOHN’S
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 400 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5684
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006238
- Last Inspection Score: 72
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
PIZZA BY FUSCOS – BASE
- 4815 S MAIN ST STE B ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006331
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
FROZOS
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 136 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006651
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 07-08-2025
WHATABURGER
- 2955 COBB PKWY STE 910 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006083
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2025
KEEGAN’S IRISH PUB
- 4815 S MAIN ST STE A ACWORTH, GA 30101-5338
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007103
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-07-2025
