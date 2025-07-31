Heat advisory issued + scattered storms for metro Atlanta Thursday

The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory for metro Atlanta, Thursday, July 31, as scorching heat continues to grip the region. The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for metro Atlanta and other parts of north and central Georgia, warning of heat index up to 105 degrees, and scattered thunderstorms.

What is in the heat advisory?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Hot weather will continue in central Georgia today. Widespread heat indices near 105 degrees are expected this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in place through 8 PM. Scattered thunderstorms are expected between 11 AM and 1 AM. A couple of stronger storms with wind gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range are possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… One more day of hot and humid weather will occur in central Georgia on Friday. Heat indices near 105 degree are possible between noon and 8 PM. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will occur on Friday. A couple of storms could be strong with wind gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range. Additional storm activity is possible between Friday night and Wednesday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Banks, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

What is the heat index?

The NWS defines the heat index as follows on its website:

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort. When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off.

Chart from NOAA showing relationship between relative humidity and temperature in heat index

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

