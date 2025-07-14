Marietta Cobb Museum is Building Community Through Art

[Photo by Brian Benefield]

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield. Photo above by Brian Benefield]

My wife, Cecilie, and I rarely win the charity raffle prizes that they have at Marietta Wine Market, but the day of Trailfest this year was different. Since the inception of the Marietta Arts Council Trailfest in 2018, we have never had a washout rain day, until this year, but weirdly, it made it more special. We won not one, not two, but three great prizes, including a year’s membership at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.

Located at 30 Atlanta St. SE in downtown Marietta, Georgia, is a vibrant cultural institution proudly dedicated to showcasing American art from the 18th century to today. Housed in a beautifully restored classical‑revival building—originally the Marietta Post Office, built in 1909—it later served as the town library before becoming an art museum in 1990.

The museum’s structure adds a unique historical layer to the visitor experience. Its elegant neoclassical façade, high ceilings, and original interior detail speak to the building’s past civic roles. The magnificent stairway to the second floor is a piece of art unto itself, with shiny marble stairs, thick wrought iron balusters, and a rich mahogany handrail that oozes craftsmanship of days gone by. In 1963, it transitioned from a post office to the central Cobb County library until 1989, when the arts community stepped in to transform it into a museum dedicated to fine American art.

The permanent collection is rooted in 19ᵗʰ and 20ᵗʰ‑century American art. It features a rotating selection of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photography. Past exhibits have spotlighted national figures such as Winslow Homer, the Wyeth family, Dale Chihuly, and Martha Simkins, as well as internationally themed shows like “Photojournalism in the Post‑Modern World.”

Quarterly special exhibitions bring fresh works to the gallery—regional artists, thematic installations, and traveling displays ensure that each visit offers something new. Upon our first visit using our gifted membership, we viewed some amazing wire art sculptures by Noah James Saunders. These were fascinating, interactive pieces that you could shine a flashlight through to project an image on the wall that truly captured the expressiveness of each figure.

A cornerstone of the museum’s mission is “building community through art”. To this end, it hosts a diverse roster of programming: studio workshops, lectures, gallery yoga, toddler readings, teen art clubs, and family art camps. I have always wanted to learn to make pottery on a wheel, so this could be my chance to suck at something new, but it’s the only way to learn. We are all beginners at least once, right?

Adult and youth art courses—including pottery, figure drawing, and open studio sessions—take place both during and beyond regular gallery hours. Special events like “First Free Sundays,” “Art of the Cocktail,” and Chalktoberfest (a large chalk‑art festival and fundraiser) offer inclusive cultural experiences across age ranges. Cecilie is particularly excited about the cocktail events, and I have several new, very loud and colorful dinner jackets that I am ready to show off in the cooler months ahead.

Entry is modestly priced—roughly $10 for adults and $5–8 for students and seniors, with children six and under admitted free. Amenities include free parking, meeting spaces, an elevator for accessibility, and a welcoming policy on non-flash photography. As the only fine‑arts museum in greater Atlanta devoted entirely to American art, MCMA fills a unique niche. We always hear consistent praise from our friends and neighbors about its intimate atmosphere, thoughtful curation, and personal connection fostered by friendly staff.

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art: a local treasure where art, history, and community converge in a warm, enriching environment. Whether you come to explore American artistry, attend a clay workshop, or enjoy a relaxed evening of gallery yoga, MCMA offers an experience that’s both accessible and uplifting, true to its motto of building community through art.

https://www.mariettacobbartmuseum.org