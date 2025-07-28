Slight rise in Georgia gasoline price; EV charging rate remains steady

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose slightly over the past seven days, reaching an average cost of $2.916 per gallon for regular unleaded. That represents an increase of just over a cent from last week’s average.

The national average EV charging rate is approximately 36 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity at public EV charging stations. In Georgia, the rate is around two cents higher at 38 cents per kilowatt-hour.

“Georgia’s gas prices are rising at a slow pace, largely due to crude oil prices holding steady around $65 a barrel,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “As long as oil prices remain stable, Georgians can expect modest movement at the pump.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.949, about three cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Gas Prices Sluggish During the Summer Doldrums Since last Monday, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has remained unchanged from the previous week, at $3.14, subject to change overnight. The summer of lower gas prices continues thanks to crude oil prices averaging around $65 a barrel. Pump prices so far in 2025 haven’t had any significant spikes or dips compared to other recent years. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.48 million barrels a day last week to 8.96 million barrels. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 232.9 million barrels to 231.1 million barrels. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day. Oil Market Dynamics At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 6 cents to settle at $65.25 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 419 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 9% below the five-year average for this time of year. Electric: Meanwhile, the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 36 cents. Drivers can find electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”