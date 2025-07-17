Smith-Gilbert Gardens awarded Georgia Council for the Arts grant to support 2026 Art Blooms exhibit

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release about a grant received by Smith-Gilbert Gardens:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens has been awarded a Project Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, for fiscal year 2026. This funding will support the continued growth of Art Blooms, the Gardens’ signature spring exhibit celebrating the intersection of art and nature.

Launched in 2021, Art Blooms showcases temporary outdoor art installations and performances from regional artists, expanding public access to the arts and enhancing the visitor experience. With support from GCA, the 2026 exhibit will continue to feature new and emerging artists while strengthening the City of Kennesaw’s Art in Public Places program by bringing sculpture, immersive theatre and visual art beyond the Garden gates and into the heart of the community.

“We are grateful to Georgia Council for the Arts for supporting Art Blooms through the Project Grant program,” said Education & Exhibits Manager Vanita Keswani. “This grant allows us to build on the exhibit’s success and continue offering meaningful, accessible arts experiences for the public.”

Smith-Gilbert Gardens is one of 45 organizations in 22 counties across Georgia to receive funding through the 2026 Project Grant cycle. The program supports a wide range of artistic efforts including exhibits, performances, artist residencies and capacity-building initiatives.

Funding is provided by the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant applications are reviewed by peer panels made up of GCA Council members and professionals with expertise in the arts and public engagement.

To learn more about Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the Art Blooms exhibit, visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.





