Acworth police investigating child molestation case

By Mark Woolsey
Acworth police are investigating an alleged child molestation case
Police say they were notified on June 22 of the possible sexual assault of a juvenile involving an adult and a juvenile. Police talked to the juvenile, who indicated that inappropriate touching had happened.
Detectives took over, did multiple interviews, and collected evidence. They say as a result, they obtained arrest warrants for a 31-year-old Dallas man who faces charges of child molestation and sexual battery. In addition, a 30-year-old Acworth man faces allegations of obstruction, cruelty to children, and sexual exploitation of children.
Both men are in custody without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Police say anyone with further information on the case is asked to call Detective Hardy at 678-695-7600.
[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]
About the City of Acworth
Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.
It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.
Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.
The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|22,379
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|22,464
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|-0.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|22,440
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|20,425
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|4.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|25.4%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|58.2%
|Black alone, percent (a)(a)
|20.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent (a)(a)
|2.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|9.4%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)
|16.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|53.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2019-2023
|1,194
|Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023
|17.7%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023
|61.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023
|$309,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023
|$1,680
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023
|$584
|Median gross rent, 2019-2023
|$1,569
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2019-2023
|8,327
|Persons per household, 2019-2023
|2.68
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023
|87.8%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023
|27.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023
|96.0%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023
|89.2%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|90.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|32.9%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023
|8.0%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|19.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|72.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|66.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|142,623
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|148,990
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|53,970
|Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|714,112
|Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c)
|$32,022
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|30.7
|Income & Poverty
|Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$80,703
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$38,353
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.3%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2022
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2022
|526
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|304
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|69
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|318
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|18
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|367
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,488.4
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,477.6
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.02
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|8.24
