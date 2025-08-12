Adam Ross, Natalie Delancy winners of the Cobb Young Professionals’ 2025 Next Generation Award

Adam Ross and Natalie Delancy were chosen as winners of the Cobb Young Professionals‘ 2025 Next Generation Award.

The awards were presented at the Cobb Chamber’s August Marquee Monday.

According to the press release announcing the awards, “winners are selected from a pool of nominees who can be admired, learned from and celebrated within the Cobb community.”

Two winners are chosen each year.

The following are profiles of this year’s winner from the announcement:

Adam Ross

Director of Public & Government Affairs, Cumberland Community Improvement District Since joining the CID in 2019, Ross has made a lasting impact through his leadership in government relations, grant acquisition, communications, and community engagement. His efforts have helped advance major infrastructure, transportation, and placemaking projects that directly enhance quality of life for residents, workers, and visitors. Ross’ leadership was instrumental in launching One Cumberland, a nonprofit created to expand the CID’s mission and reach. His accomplishments include helping secure $2 million in state funding for a pedestrian bridge connecting Smyrna to The Battery Atlanta, leading branding efforts for key projects like the Hopper autonomous shuttle and spearheading the New Day Palisades project—a $15.8 million partnership with the National Park Service to enhance the Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. A graduate of Leadership Cobb Class of 2023, Ross remains deeply invested in his community. He serves on the Cumberland Area Council Board, the Cobb Chamber Government Affairs Council, and the Council for Quality Growth’s Government Affairs Task Force. Known for his integrity, innovative mindset, and ability to build meaningful cross-sector partnerships, Ross is a rising leader whose work is already shaping the future of Cobb County—and beyond.

Natalie DeLancey

Executive Director, City Springs Theatre Company Since taking the helm at City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC), DeLancey has led with a powerful combination of artistic vision and strategic leadership. Under her direction, CSTC now reaches more than 50,000 patrons and students annually and operates with a $3 million budget, which she secures through successful fundraising and development efforts. A passionate advocate for arts education, DeLancey oversees weekly programs that provide hands-on training to over 350 students in both performance and technical theater. Her work has helped students earn more than $10.5 million in college scholarships in the past year alone, with many now working professionally across the country. Her leadership extends far beyond the stage. A graduate of Leadership Cobb 2016 and recipient of the Ernest Barrett Award, DeLancey currently serves as Chair of the Greater Perimeter Chamber of Commerce. She is also a Southeastern Regional Emmy Award winner and was recently inducted into the Georgia Theatre Conference Hall of Fame for her outstanding contributions to the arts in Georgia. In addition to her professional achievements, DeLancey has dedicated her time and talents to numerous community causes. She has co-directed the Davis Direction Foundation’s signature fundraising gala and supported organizations such as the Humane Society and The Strand Theatre.

Cobb Young Professionals is a project of the Cobb Chamber and is supported this year by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The Next Generation Award is presented by The Mazloom Law Firm LLC.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Britton of Brasfield & Gorrie is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​