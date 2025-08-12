Senior Citizen Council of Cobb to celebrate National Senior Citizens Day

The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb will celebrate National Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Piedmont Church Conference Center, 570 Piedmont Rd. Marietta, GA 30066. You can register at this link by August 20.
The registration page for the event describes the luncheon as follows:
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb celebrates National Senior Citizens Day. Each year SCC holds a celebratory award luncheon on National Senior Citizens Day. The awardees are presented with a proclamation of Life Achievement issued and presented by a Cobb County Commissioner. The celebration includes lunch, music and entertainment for the attendees. PLEASE register by August 20 so we get an accurate food count.
