Art of the Cocktail coming to Marietta Cobb Museum of Art August 15

The following announcement from the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art was posted on the City of Marietta website:

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will host its August installment of Art of the Cocktail on Friday, August 15th from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Guests can enjoy a specialty cocktail and the full bar offerings in the MCMA galleries and listen to great live music. Hor d’oeuvres presented by Carriage House Catering. Join us 6:00-8:00pm. Admission is $10 and is purchased at the door. MCMA Members get in free. EXHIBITIONS ON VIEW Metro Montage XXV: MCMA Annual Juried Exhibition Play Ball! The art of Mike Schacht ABOUT MARIETTA COBB MUSEUM OF ART Located at 30 Atlanta Street SE Marietta, GA 30060 www.mariettacobbartmuseum.org 770-528-1444 info@mariettacobbartmuseum.org Hours Monday: Closed Tuesday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday – Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Admission Adults: $10 Members: Free Children (under 6): Free

About the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is housed in a building that was once a U.S. Post Office that opened in 1910.

In 1963 the main branch of the Cobb County/Marietta Public Library occupied the building.

In the early 1950s the Marietta Women’s Club formed the Fine Arts Club of Marietta. In 1983 the name was changed to the Marietta/Cobb Fine Arts Center, and in 1986 the museum gained non-profit status and afterwards began development of the museum in its current location.

