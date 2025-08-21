Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, August 21, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, August 21, 2025, with a high near 89 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected across north and central Georgia this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may become strong, capable of producing wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall will also be possible, which could lead to isolated flash flooding concerns.

Current Conditions , 11:44 am, 0 °F 0 0 mb 0 mph Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds: 0% Visibility: 0 mi Sunrise: 11:44 am Sunset: 11:44 am

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night

A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-07-01 89 73 81 0.9 0.24 2025-07-02 92 73 82.5 2.3 0 2025-07-03 93 72 82.5 2.2 0 2025-07-04 93 77 85 4.6 0 2025-07-05 92 75 83.5 3 0 2025-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 0 2025-07-07 95 75 85 4.4 0 2025-07-08 95 76 85.5 4.8 0 2025-07-09 94 76 85 4.2 0.01 2025-07-10 90 73 81.5 0.7 0.18 2025-07-11 93 73 83 2.1 0.08 2025-07-12 93 73 83 2 0 2025-07-13 95 76 85.5 4.5 0 2025-07-14 97 75 86 5 0 2025-07-15 96 78 87 5.9 0 2025-07-16 91 75 83 1.9 0 2025-07-17 92 77 84.5 3.4 T 2025-07-18 93 76 84.5 3.3 0.52 2025-07-19 91 73 82 0.8 0 2025-07-20 93 77 85 3.8 0.06 2025-07-21 89 77 83 1.8 0.15 2025-07-22 96 75 85.5 4.3 0 2025-07-23 89 76 82.5 1.3 0.04 2025-07-24 90 75 82.5 1.2 0.02 2025-07-25 94 75 84.5 3.2 0 2025-07-26 95 74 84.5 3.3 0 2025-07-27 96 76 86 4.8 0 2025-07-28 99 78 88.5 7.3 0.02 2025-07-29 100 77 88.5 7.3 T 2025-07-30 92 75 83.5 2.3 0 2025-07-31 95 74 84.5 3.3 1.36

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”