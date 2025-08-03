Flood watch in effect in Georgia until Monday evening

The National Weather Service posted the following statement about the flood watch in effect across much of Georgia until the evening of Monday, August 4:
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge,
Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski,
Putnam, Telfair, Twiggs, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson. In north
central Georgia, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas,
Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton and Walton. In northwest
Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon,
Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west
central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding,
Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* WHEN…Through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– A very moist airmass will remain in place across the region
over the next several days. Multiple rounds of scattered to
numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across much
of North and west-central Georgia both today and Monday.
Widespread 1 to 3 inches with isolated totals up to 5 inches
in Northwest GA have already been observed within the watch
area over the past 24 hours. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4
inches with higher amounts up to 5 inches remain possible
through Monday evening.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
