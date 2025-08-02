Four arrested by Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Unit

According to a public information release from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, on July 31 in Austell, the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Unit (MCS) executed a narcotics search warrant. It seized 8.55 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 1.7 grams of cocaine, five grams of marijuana and four firearms.

The suspects fled, and one of them fired multiple shots at police.

The shooter went back into the residence and was apprehended. Three other suspects were also found and arrested.

All were charged with “Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA) for trafficking methamphetamines (F), possession of cocaine (F), and possession of marijuana less than one ounce (M).”