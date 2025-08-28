Georgia teacher fired over LGBTQ book continues to fight her termination, school district policies

by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

August 28, 2025

A federal judge in Atlanta paused a challenge against school district policies targeting so-called divisive topics while a teacher fired under such a policy contests her termination in a separate state court case.

Just over two years ago, Cobb County fifth grade teacher Katie Rinderle was fired after reading “My Shadow is Purple,” a picture book with a nonbinary child protagonist, to a gifted class of 10- and 11-year olds.

Speaking after a Wednesday court hearing, attorney Craig Goodmark said Rinderle is “moving on” from the ordeal but still has concerns about her former employer.

“She continues to be an educator in Georgia,” Goodmark said. “She was attentive today, and I think she appreciated the judge’s thoughtful attention to what’s going on procedurally.

“She’s moving on with her life, but she continues to have concerns about the way Cobb County is creating outcasts out of an entire community of people,” he said, referring to LGBTQ Georgians.

The state case

Some parents complained that “My Shadow is Purple” presented a one-sided view of gender politics and that it violated their religious beliefs on the topic.

A disciplinary tribunal found that Rinderle made errors, including by not seeking advice from administrators before reading the book, but recommended against firing her. The Cobb County Board of Education rejected the recommendation and terminated her employment. Rinderle challenged that decision, but was rebuffed by the State Board of Education and the Superior Court of Cobb County.

“In sum, the record contains evidence that Rinderle knew about, and violated, CCSD’s rules governing use of supplemental resources and sensitive or controversial topics,” wrote Cobb Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs in a January ruling. “The record also contains evidence that Rinderle was dishonest during CCDS’s investigation into her conduct. That evidence is enough for a local board to conclude that Rinderle engaged in willful neglect of duties by intentionally violating a known rule or policy.”

That challenge is now in front of the Georgia Court of Appeals, where it could be heard by the end of the year, after which it’s likely that one of the parties will appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

The federal case

U.S. District Court Judge Tiffany Johnson ruled Tuesday that until Rinderle’s challenge over her termination is resolved, a separate federal challenge will be on hold.

Rinderle argued that she didn’t know the book, which she bought at a district-sponsored book fair, would run afoul of the district’s controversial materials rules. Her attorneys said those rules are so vague that they violate the 14th Amendment right to due process by preventing teachers from understanding what materials will subject them to adverse employment action.

Her attorneys also argue that because the district policies do not apply to discussions of characters whose gender expression or sexual orientation conforms with societal norms, the policies amount to a violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

“Defendants’ Censorship Policies effectuate the erasure, silencing, and stigmatization of gender nonconforming and LGBTQ students by singling their identities out for official disapproval as ‘controversial,’ denying them access to materials and curriculum that represent their identities and communities, and chilling CCSD teachers from affirming their identities and addressing anti-LGBTQ harassment,” Rinderle’s complaint reads.

The complaint alleges that Rinderle’s firing was unlawful retaliation for her “advocating for and supporting LGBTQ and gender nonconforming students.”

In a statement, the district expressed confidence that its decision to fire Rinderle will continue to be supported in court.

“Multiple rulings, in court and by the State Board, have confirmed what the District has maintained from the beginning of the case: the District’s decision was lawful and necessary,” a district spokesperson said. “Previous rulings have also affirmed Ms. Rinderle knowingly violated District rules and policy and also affirmed evidence of Ms. Rinderle being dishonest during the investigation.”

“Today’s procedural ruling does not change those facts, and we remain confident in the judicial process,” the district added. “In Cobb, we’re committed to following the law and focused on ensuring our classrooms remain centered on teaching and learning.”

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.