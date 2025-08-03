Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 25 to July 31

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CENTER STREET TAVERN

4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000184

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM – TOWER & CHURCH BISTRO

677 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

POPEYES

1101 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5285

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004465

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

STARBUCKS #65549

2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004988

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #302925

3300 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4118

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005436

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS SILVER COMET

4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005721

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

MAMA J RESTAURANT

1482 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005813

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

HENRY’S LOUISIANA GRILL

4835 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006517

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

KALE ME CRAZY WEST COBB

3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1676

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006742

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

!!QPIDS

4924 S COBB DR STE M SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007128

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21401

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

PINETREE COUNTRY CLUB – MAIN KITCHEN

3400 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2996

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-505C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

ANTOJITOS & ICE CREAM

2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003421

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

GOODFELLAS PIZZA SPORTS BAR

2031 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004734

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE & MARBLE SLAB CREAMERY

3805 DALLAS HWY STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1617

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006390

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE

2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B-3 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001237

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

2005 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6791

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

EAST COBB FIT NUTRITION CLUB

2145 ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003522

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005173

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR

562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005769

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

KOKEE TEA

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 173A KENNESAW, GA 30144-4953

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006510

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

CINNABON SWIRL

1925 COBB PKWY STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4608

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006848

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

!!YUMMI YAKI

3329 COBB PKWY NW STE 400 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006926

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

!!ASIAN BITES FUSION KITCHEN

2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B1 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007102

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

BURGER 21

1300 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 310, BLDG 500 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002634

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

SABORES DE MEXICO

1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003433

Last Inspection Score: 56

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

JACKS NEW YORKER DELI

4691 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1561

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004712

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005725

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

GOIANAO RESTAURANT AND CATERING

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001687

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2025

YOUTH DETENTION CENTER

1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4494

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2025

PICCADILLY HOLDINGS, LLC

536 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003445

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2025

DUNKIN’ PC #359775