Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 25 to July 31

TOPICS:
The "Star of Life" symbol represents medicine and health care. Three rectangles are arranged in a radial pattern to form a sort of abstract star shape, with a snake coiled around a staff superimposed on the center.

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling August 2, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

CENTER STREET TAVERN

  • 4381 CENTER ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5431
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000184
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM – TOWER & CHURCH BISTRO

  • 677 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000044
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

POPEYES

  • 1101 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5285
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004465
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

STARBUCKS #65549

  • 2135 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3814
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004988
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #302925

  • 3300 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4118
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005436
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS SILVER COMET

  • 4624 CAMP HIGHLAND RD SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4906
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005721
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

MAMA J RESTAURANT

  • 1482 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005813
  • Last Inspection Score: 82
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

HENRY’S LOUISIANA GRILL

  • 4835 N MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5344
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006517
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

KALE ME CRAZY WEST COBB

  • 3600 DALLAS HWY SW STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1676
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006742
  • Last Inspection Score: 77
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

!!QPIDS

  • 4924 S COBB DR STE M SMYRNA, GA 30080-7111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007128
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-31-2025

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

  • 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21401
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

PINETREE COUNTRY CLUB – MAIN KITCHEN

  • 3400 MCCOLLUM PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2996
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-505C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

ANTOJITOS & ICE CREAM

  • 2325 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4496
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003421
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

GOODFELLAS PIZZA SPORTS BAR

  • 2031 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9260
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004734
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025
  • 3805 DALLAS HWY STE 112 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1617
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006390
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-30-2025

KUROSHIO SUSHI BAR & GRILLE

  • 2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B-3 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3015
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001237
  • Last Inspection Score: 68
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

  • 2005 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4523
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-6791
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

EAST COBB FIT NUTRITION CLUB

  • 2145 ROSWELL RD STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0819
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003522
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

KARACHI BROAST AND GRILL

  • 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005173
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

BAADSHAH LOUNGE AND BAR

  • 562 WYLIE RD SE STE 3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7880
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005769
  • Last Inspection Score: 80
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

KOKEE TEA

  • 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY STE 173A KENNESAW, GA 30144-4953
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006510
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

CINNABON SWIRL

  • 1925 COBB PKWY STE 120 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4608
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006848
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

!!YUMMI YAKI

  • 3329 COBB PKWY NW STE 400 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006926
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

!!ASIAN BITES FUSION KITCHEN

  • 2700 COBB PKWY SE STE B1 SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007102
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-29-2025

BURGER 21

  • 1300 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 310, BLDG 500 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5007
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002634
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

SABORES DE MEXICO

  • 1951 CANTON RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003433
  • Last Inspection Score: 56
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

JACKS NEW YORKER DELI

  • 4691 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1561
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004712
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS WEST COBB

  • 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 650 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7504
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005725
  • Last Inspection Score: 78
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-28-2025

GOIANAO RESTAURANT AND CATERING

  • 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 103 MARIETTA, GA 30067
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001687
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2025

YOUTH DETENTION CENTER

  • 1575 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4007
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4494
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2025

PICCADILLY HOLDINGS, LLC

  • 536 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-6517
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003445
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2025

DUNKIN’ PC #359775

  • 1075 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3901
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004434
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 07-25-2025

Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 25 to July 31"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.