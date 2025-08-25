Judge Kellie Hill wins award from Girls Inc of Greater Atlanta

Photo above courtesy of Cobb County

Marietta-headquartered Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta named Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill as the recipient of its 2025 BOLD Award at the Strong, Smart & BOLD Celebration Luncheon.

According to the county’s news release:

The award recognizes Judge Hill’s outstanding leadership, commitment to justice, and dedication to empowering young women to pursue bold dreams with confidence. Elected to the Superior Court in 2020 and re-elected in 2024, Judge Hill brings more than three decades of legal experience to the bench. She is also known for her passion for youth advocacy, presiding over the Excel Restorative Court, a diversion program that helps young non-violent offenders build positive futures.

“I am deeply humbled to accept this award,” said Judge Hill. “Serving youth and ensuring they have bright futures has been my passion at every step of my career.”

About Girls, Inc.

The national organization that later became Girls, Inc., the National Girls Clubs, was founded in 1864 to serve girls and young women who were experiencing upheaval brought on by the Civil War.

Girls Clubs, Inc. of Greater Atlanta was founded in 1974 after a nine-year-old Cobb County girl, Debbie Randall, was found raped and murdered.

Irma Glover and Joyce Dunaway Parker decided that the abduction was in part due to the lack of a safe after-school environment for girls.

They approached the Marietta City Council and the Cobb County Commission to secure land for the Cobb-Marietta Girls Club, which later became Girls, Inc. of Greater Atlanta.

According to Girls Inc., “Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Learn more at www.girlsincatl.org.”