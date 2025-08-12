New Powder Springs city hall open for business

Photo above: Aerial diagram of new Powder Springs city hall taken from the Powder Springs website (public domain)

By Mark Woolsey

The city of Powder Springs‘ new city hall is open for business.

The two-story facility at 4483 Pineview Drive opened its doors Monday, which means that the municipal court and most city departments are back under one roof downtown, including administrative and elected officials’ offices.

Economic development, community development, human resources, and other functions are among other departments ensconced in the new facility.

Police, public works and parks and recreation will continue in their respective current locations elsewhere.

The more than $13 million project broke ground in 2023 and had been scheduled to be finished in the second quarter of the year.

Also included is what city officials call “citizen-focused” space, including community room space and an atrium. City officials say that it will allow local groups to meet there.

In addition, the project boasts a 120-space parking deck. Three-hour parking will also be available around Thurman Springs Park.

“This is going to be a blessing for the city of Powder Springs,” Mayor Al Thurman told construction workers, city officials, and others involved in the project at a topping out ceremony in November of last year.