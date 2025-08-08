Riverside Community National Night Out Sunday, August 10

Monica DeLancy, president of the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, submitted the following announcement about the Riverside Community National Night Out on Sunday, August 10:
Riverside Community National Night Out will be Sunday August 10th at Premier Learning Academy
Event Details:
Location:
Premier Learning Academy
7225 Premier Lane
Austell, GA 30168
Date & Time:
Sunday August 10, 2025
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Networking and Fellowship
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Community Updates and Sharing
Special Treat:
New Orleans Sno-Balls – free treats for attendees! and door prizes
Agenda
Welcome & Guest Speakers:
Welcome from Brianne Perkins, We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association
- Office of Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens
- Cobb County Police Commander John Knoblach
- Mr. & Mrs. Tolson, Premier Learning Academy
- Georgia State Representative Terry Cummings
- Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid
- Cobb County School Board Representative Leroy Tre Hutchins
- City of Mableton Councilman District 1 Ron Davis
- City of Mableton Councilwoman District 2 Dami Oladapo
- Richard Pellegrino, Community Connector
Community Resource Sharing:
We will also have an open time for community organizations and partners to share resources.
Important Reminders for Participants:
In case of inclement weather, attendees will be offered a “to-go” version of the event with sno-balls and printed handouts.
If you are setting up a resource table, please bring your own table and chairs.
The event is primarily geared toward residents of the Riverside, Austell/ Mableton , and Six Flags Drive communities. Community welcomed
