Riverside Community National Night Out Sunday, August 10

Monica DeLancy, president of the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, submitted the following announcement about the Riverside Community National Night Out on Sunday, August 10:



Riverside Community National Night Out will be Sunday August 10th at Premier Learning Academy

Event Details:

Location:

Premier Learning Academy

7225 Premier Lane

Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time:

Sunday August 10, 2025

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Networking and Fellowship

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Community Updates and Sharing

Special Treat:

New Orleans Sno-Balls – free treats for attendees! and door prizes

Agenda

Welcome & Guest Speakers:

Welcome from Brianne Perkins, We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association

Office of Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens

Cobb County Police Commander John Knoblach

Mr. & Mrs. Tolson, Premier Learning Academy

Georgia State Representative Terry Cummings

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid

Cobb County School Board Representative Leroy Tre Hutchins

City of Mableton Councilman District 1 Ron Davis

City of Mableton Councilwoman District 2 Dami Oladapo

Richard Pellegrino, Community Connector

Community Resource Sharing:

We will also have an open time for community organizations and partners to share resources.

Important Reminders for Participants:

In case of inclement weather, attendees will be offered a “to-go” version of the event with sno-balls and printed handouts.

If you are setting up a resource table, please bring your own table and chairs.

The event is primarily geared toward residents of the Riverside, Austell/ Mableton , and Six Flags Drive communities. Community welcomed