Riverside Community National Night Out Sunday, August 10

TOPICS:
Riverside Parkway road sign in article about homicde suicide at EpiCenterRiverside Parkway (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson August 8, 2025

Monica DeLancy, president of the We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association, submitted the following announcement about the Riverside Community National Night Out on Sunday, August 10:

Riverside Community National Night Out  will be Sunday August 10th at Premier Learning Academy 

Event Details:

Location:
Premier Learning Academy
7225 Premier Lane
Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time:
Sunday August 10, 2025
5:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Networking and Fellowship
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Community Updates and Sharing

Special Treat:
New Orleans Sno-Balls – free treats for attendees! and door prizes 

Agenda 

Welcome & Guest Speakers:

Welcome from Brianne Perkins, We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association 

  • Office of Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens
  • Cobb County Police Commander John Knoblach
  • Mr. & Mrs. Tolson, Premier Learning Academy
  • Georgia State Representative Terry Cummings
  • Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid
  • Cobb County School Board Representative Leroy Tre Hutchins
  • City of Mableton Councilman District 1 Ron Davis
  • City of Mableton Councilwoman District 2 Dami Oladapo
  • Richard Pellegrino, Community Connector

Community Resource Sharing:

We will also have an open time for community organizations and partners to share resources.

Important Reminders for Participants:

In case of inclement weather, attendees will be offered a “to-go” version of the event with sno-balls and printed handouts.

If you are setting up a resource table, please bring your own table and chairs.

The event is primarily geared toward residents of the Riverside, Austell/ Mableton , and Six Flags  Drive communities. Community welcomed 

Be the first to comment on "Riverside Community National Night Out Sunday, August 10"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.