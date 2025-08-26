Today is Women’s Equality Day

Sharon J. Hill submitted the following message in recognition of Women’s Equality Day:

In a time when the audacity to dare to speak of taking the women’s vote, we must acknowledge the journey of a 105 year Anniversary of the Constitutional Enshrinment of the Women’s Vote, the 19th Amendment, on August 26, 1920. Women’s Equality Day, August 26th, when the 19th Amendment was Certified and Enshrined in the U. S. Constitution…The observance of Women’s Equality Day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality,

To the women of Cobb and Georgia, Happy 105 Anniversary of the Women’s Vote, and 52nd Women’s Equality Day Anniversary.. Become engaged and be the difference, as the lone vote of young Tennessee Senator Harry T. Burn, after hearing from his mother, stood bold and voted “Yea” to give Women the vote. Now is the time to continue the unfinished business of the Women’s vote.