Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, September 4, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with a high near 87 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated to scattered thunderstorms that are possible across portions of north and north central Georgia this morning and afternoon.

The overall risk for severe weather is low. A storm or two may become too strong to marginally severe this afternoon and evening across far north Georgia capable of producing isolated wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m and 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-08-01 94 73 83.5 2.3 0.03 2025-08-02 81 74 77.5 -3.6 T 2025-08-03 74 67 70.5 -10.6 1.45 2025-08-04 69 66 67.5 -13.6 0.19 2025-08-05 73 66 69.5 -11.5 0.09 2025-08-06 85 68 76.5 -4.5 T 2025-08-07 85 70 77.5 -3.4 0 2025-08-08 83 70 76.5 -4.4 0 2025-08-09 85 71 78 -2.8 0 2025-08-10 84 72 78 -2.8 T 2025-08-11 88 74 81 0.3 0.19 2025-08-12 90 76 83 2.4 T 2025-08-13 88 75 81.5 0.9 T 2025-08-14 91 75 83 2.5 0 2025-08-15 95 74 84.5 4.1 0.22 2025-08-16 94 73 83.5 3.2 T 2025-08-17 92 73 82.5 2.3 0.26 2025-08-18 94 76 85 4.8 0 2025-08-19 89 75 82 1.9 1.09 2025-08-20 91 72 81.5 1.5 0.56 2025-08-21 92 71 81.5 1.7 T 2025-08-22 84 72 78 -1.7 0.48 2025-08-23 80 71 75.5 -4.1 0.02 2025-08-24 87 71 79 -0.5 0 2025-08-25 86 67 76.5 -2.9 0 2025-08-26 83 63 73 -6.2 0 2025-08-27 82 60 71 -8.1 0 2025-08-28 83 66 74.5 -4.5 0 2025-08-29 86 68 77 -1.8 0 2025-08-30 86 69 77.5 -1.2 0 2025-08-31 M M M M M

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”