Cranes Coffee in Acworth serves up bold Cuban fusion

By Mark Woolsey

A self-described “coffee fiend” has brought his passion for bold, Cuban coffee tastes and aromas to downtown Acworth.

Cranes Coffee held its grand opening at 3960 Southside Drive downtown two Fridays ago and bills itself as “Cuban Fusion.”

But owner and Army veteran Hunter Luis Corse didn’t start out with that in mind.

Earlier this year, Kennesaw native Corse and his wife operated a coffee cart while the building they had selected was being renovated. They hit various venues, such as festivals, as they worked to build their brand.

One day after his wife took over for him amidst a long line, he decided to whip up a Cuban cafecito in the style his native Cuban grandmother had served up in his boyhood, a concoction of dark-roast espresso and whisked sugar.

“Somebody said ‘what are you making?’ I said ‘a cafecito.’He said ‘ I’ll take that.’ Then I swear it was like the next seven or eight people in line wanted one.

“I decided I was going to make that a thing and started making more Cuban fusion, “ he says

That course change was much in evidence as their coffee cart gave way to a cozy, laid-back brick and mortar space a few weeks ago.

The menu is divided into several categories. Under “Cuban Classics,” he lists the cafecito, café con leche and cortadito. “Cuban fusion” rolls out Cuban iced latte, a Havana caramel latte, a Cuban iced macchiato and a Miami mocha. The more standard issue mochas, lattes, americanos and cappuccinos are nestled simply under “classics.”

“We just want people to be able to taste different cultures,” he says.

As additional examples of that, take note of a variety of green teas and Cuban pastries, which Corse bakes himself. Another local baker supplies additional yummies. And he is weighing opening a place next door where he would serve Cuban food.

Brewing up his late grandmother’s coffee recipes bespeaks a strong bent toward tradition.

“Everything I do, I do just like she did. Otherwise, I know she’d come after me,” is how he puts it.

The very title of the shop harks back to the Acworth of times past. The name derives from Cranes Taxidermy, which occupied the premises for more than 50 years. Corse liked the name, so he kept it.

There’s not a member of the Crane clan in sight, but members of Corse’s own family are quite involved in the fledgling enterprise.

“Sometimes if you come in here on weekends, you’ll see my 10-year-old slinging coffee and running the drive-through, my 8-year-old shouting out customers’ names, and my 6-year-old is just a button presser,” he says.

It all seems like part of a family tradition; flavorful, punchy coffee, good vibes and service second to none.

Cranes Coffee is at 3960 Southside Drive, Suite 200, Acworth.

Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Sunday.