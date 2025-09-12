Former Cobb DA Joyette Holmes picked to chair the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles

By Mark Woolsey

Former Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes has been picked to chair the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, officials announced Thursday.

Holmes was selected for the post by board members during the group’s monthly operational meeting held on the campus of Valdosta State University.

“It is not a position to be taken for granted or taken lightly and so I do accept the responsibility,” said Holmes in a news release. “ I pray that my experience throughout serving in public safety, whether it was representing people as a solicitor, a district attorney or even as serving as chief magistrate judge, that every piece of information and experiences that I have had in those roles will help lead me through what has to be done with this board.”

Holmes also thanked board members for their trust in her.

The Valdosta native was appointed to the board in Jan. of 2024 by Governor Brian Kemp and becomes only the second African-American woman to serve in the chairperson’s role. The first was Mamie B. Reese, who was picked in 1976-77.

Holmes and Wayne Bennett, who was appointed vice-chair, will serve in those roles during fiscal year 2026.

The board’s decision was prompted by the appointment of former board member and chair Meg Heap to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.