Georgia gasoline prices edge up a modest one cent average over the past week; EV charging rates steady

Georgia gasoline prices edged up a modest one cent over the past week.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia reaching an average cost of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded. EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained steady at around 36 per kilowatt hour cents nationally, and 38 cents in Georgia.

“Gas prices in Georgia have edged up just a bit,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “With crude oil prices holding firm and travel demand easing, we’re seeing only minor fluctuations at the pump.”



Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.91, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Nationally: Woes at the Pump for West Coast Drivers

Since last Monday, the national average gas price has increased by 1 cent, reaching $3.18, and may fluctuate overnight. Pacific Northwest drivers, who already pay some of the highest gas prices in the country, saw their state averages surge this past week. A pipeline outage caused a spike in fuel prices in Oregon and Washington. Although West Coast drivers are feeling the pain at the pump, prices remain relatively low in the Plains and the South.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), WTI fell 47 cents to settle at $64.05 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 9.3 million barrels from the previous week. At 415.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Electric:

Meanwhile, the national average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations held steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour this past week. Drivers can locate charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”