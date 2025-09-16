Only one new entry on last week’s new business listings for Cobb County

September 16, 2025

Only one new business was on the listing posted by Cobb County for the week ending Friday, September 12, 2025, the Georgia Transplant Foundation, a nonprofit. The listing was published two days later than usual, and fewer than 30 new business licenses are rarely issued. The Courier has contacted the county to ask why the listings were so sparse this week.

The listings only include licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A / Business NameMailing AddressIssue Date / SIC Description
ALT003562GEORGIA TRANSPLANTLESTER CROWELL JR09/08/2025
FOUNDATIOND/B/A GEORGIA TRANSPLANTCHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (NON
GEORGIA TRANSPLANTFOUNDATIONPROFIT)
FOUNDATION INCATTN: LESTER CROWELL JR
GEORGIA TRANSPLANT
FOUNDATION INC
2663 CANTON RD
MARIETTA, GA 30066

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

