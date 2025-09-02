Powder Springs Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series returns Thursday

PHOTO: Several audience members at the City of Powder Springs’ Sept. 21, 2023, Brown Bag Lunch Series Concert sit in the sunshine beaming into the Thurman Springs Park amphitheater seating as Incentive performed on stage a setlist of pop/rock songs spanning the modern decades. Photo provided by the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following announcement about the return of its Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series:

The midday concerts, free and open to the public, will be held all four Thursdays in September.

The City of Powder Springs’ ‘Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series’ returns this Thursday with a slate of solo artists and groups performing across the genres of country, jazz and rock ’n’ roll.

Residents and visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy the free concerts emanating from the downtown park’s amphitheater from noon to 1 p.m. each Thursday in September.

Georgia native, musician and composer Michael Opitz will be joined by guitarist Patrick Arthur in the series’ Sept. 4 opener, providing strong jazzy sounds to soothe the soul.

Former American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman comes to the Thurman Springs Park stage on Sept. 11, guaranteed to bring a little country and a lot of fun.

Sept. 18 will mark the return of Incentive to PowderSprings – the group has previously performed at the city’s Brown Bag Lunch September series, and more recently at last November’s Marketplace event. New and returning audience members will enjoy hearing them perform popular country and rock hits from the past.

Bringing some funk and soul in our final concert on Sept. 25 will be Imagine Brass Band, which performed at last fall’s Brown Bag Lunch series, along with this past May’s PowderSprings Seafood Festival.

Visit https://powderspringsga.gov to find more details on the concert series and park rules.