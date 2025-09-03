Public hearing on proposed Cobb GDOT work on Old 41 Highway

The Cobb County Department of Transportation will hold an in-person public hearing open house for proposed safety, operational and pedestrian improvements on Old 41 Highway from Kennesaw Avenue to Stilesboro Road.

The hearing will be held on Monday, September 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Visitor Center.

According to the county’s news release:

The County will have project updates, concept displays, introductory boards, handouts, and environmental documents available.

The documents for the proposed improvements lay out the following goals of the project:

Reduce crash frequency and severity at the intersections of Old 41 Highway/Kennesaw Avenue and Old 41 Highway/Stilesboro Road and provide better safety measures for Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park (KEMO) visitors.

Reconstruct the intersections with a single-lane roundabout.

Limit impacts to property and sensitive areas where feasible.

You can learn more about the specifics of the proposal at the old-41-hwy-widening website.

You can also submit comments online by October 10, 2025 by clicking here. .

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

When a county’s Department of Transportation is mentioned, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

If you’re like most people, it’s probably the maintenance of county roads and traffic signals. Cobb DOT is certainly responsible for that.

But there are other aspects of a transportation system than just making sure cars don’t fall into potholes and traffic signals work. The department is involved in the construction of the county’s impressive trail network, the operation of the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field, and planning for future transportation needs. Cobb DOT engineers also provide the Cobb County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners with information on the likely traffic impact of decisions at zoning hearings.

The Cobb DOT director, currently Drew Raessler, attends nearly every Board of Commissioners meeting and requests permission and funding for a wide range of projects.

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.