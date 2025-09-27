Quiz: How much do you know about Cobb transportation and roadways

It seems like road work and lane closures never cease in Cobb County. But how much do you know about Cobb’s transportation infrastructure and roadways?

Take the 10-question quiz below to find out.

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to 10 questions.

Each quiz will focus on a specific place or topic related to Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to gauge our readers’ existing knowledge of the county, but also to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz, there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

1. Who maintains the county roads in Cobb County? Georgia Department of Transportation Cobb Department of Transportation Cobb Public Works Atlanta Regional Commission 2. Who maintains the state highways in Cobb County? Georgia Department of Transportation Cobb Department of Transportation Cobb Public Works Atlanta Regional Commission 3. What is another name for Cobb County International Airport? Hartsfield Jackson Airport Charlie Brown Airport Dobbins ARB McCollum Field 4. What service manages the public transit system in Cobb County? Atlanta Regional Commission MARTA CobbLinc CCT 5. If you run a business, what service would you use to find work and submit bids to the Cobb DOT? BidExpress Cobb County District Lookup Cobb County Facility Finder WAZE 6. What department creates maps and associated apps for Cobb County? Cobb Community Development Cobb GIS Cobb Economic Development Cobb DOT 7. Plans are underway to extend the Silver Comet Trail eastward toward the Atlanta Beltline. What is the current endpoint of the extension-in-progress? Plant Atkinson Road South Cobb Drive Oakdale Road North Church Lane 8. Who is the director of the Cobb DOT? John Pederson Amy Diaz Drew Raessler Jessica Guinn 9. Why was South Cobb Drive built? To take advantage of federal highway grants To provide easier access between Atlanta and Smyrna To supply Georgia Power's Plant Atkinson To provide access to the Bell Bomber plant during WWII 10. This early multi-state highway entered Cobb in Acworth and ran through Marietta and Smyrna, entering Atlanta at the Chattahoochee River Dixie Highway Bankhead Highway Dallas Highway Windy Hill Road Loading... Loading...



Quiz Answer Key

Here are links to where to find more information about each question and answer:

Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10