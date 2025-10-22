Fatal hit-and-run on Terrell Mill Road results in arrest

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb police say a fatal hit-and-run Monday night resulted in an arrest.

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people arrested in traffic incidents that are still under investigation until and unless a guilty plea or conviction results]

Authorities say 36-year-old Roubins Francois was trying to cross Terrell Mill Road at Bentley Road shortly after 7 p.m. when he was hit by a Ford Escape, which fled the scene. He was rushed to Wellstar Hospital, where he died.

Police say they tracked down the driver of the Escape and arrested him at his home. A twenty-eight-year-old Marietta man has been charged with felony hit-and-run, driving on a suspended license and a center turn lane violation.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Cobb traffic investigators at 700-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.