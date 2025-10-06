Gasoline price in GA rises modestly; EV fast-charging rates steady

Georgia gasoline prices rose an average of two cents over the past week, reversing the slight drop of previous weeks.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia edged upwards, reaching an average cost of per $2.89 gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations averaged 36 cents per kWh nationally, and around 38 cents in Georgia. The most economical way to charge an EV is with a home charger during overnight off-peak hours, when rates per kWh can be as low as 2.2 cents (according to information from Georgia Power).

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.90, about a cent higher than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

No Major Swings: U.S. Pump Prices Flat as October Begins October kicks off with steady gas prices, the national average for a gallon of regular remains at $3.13, unchanged from last week, though it could shift overnight. This steadiness comes as demand softens and gas stations transition to winter-blend fuel, which is less expensive to produce. Crude oil supply continues to be robust, with OPEC+ expected to announce another production increase for November. Combined with seasonal refinery maintenance and weaker consumer demand, these factors are helping keep prices in check across much of the country. Meanwhile, in Georgia, prices inched up a bit this week, driven by rising crude oil costs and global tensions. These factors are putting pressure on local fuel prices, even as the national average stays steady. Electric: Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”