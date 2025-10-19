Report and photos from Keep Cobb Beautiful hazardous waste event

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Household Hazardous Waste event:

Keep Cobb Beautiful had over 900 cars drive through their Household Hazardous Waste event at Jim Miller Park. Attendees were able to safely dispose of up to 10 gallons of old paint, old fertilizer, old engine oil, antifreeze, weed killer, batteries, pesticides, chemicals, etc. free of charge.

The Cobb County Water Department encourages us not to dump these items because they will kill wildlife and end up in our water supply. Afterwards the volunteers celebrated with delicious Chick-Fil-A sandwiches. We very much appreciate the volunteers who helped including the Greater South Cobb Kiwanis Club and South Cobb Lions Club.