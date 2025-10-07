Sunday morning wreck on I-285 leaves one critically injured

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb police are investigating an early Sunday collision on I-285 that left one person critically injured.

Authorities say a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by a 37-year-old Marietta woman, a 2013 Dodge Avenger with a 38-year-old Marietta woman behind the wheel, and a 25-year-old Canton man with a 19-year-old passenger in a 2025 Hyundai Kona were all headed northbound on I-285 near the merge from I-75.

Police say the Dodge collided with the GMC, then the Dodge spun into an adjacent lane and hit the Hyundai. All three vehicles wound up on the northbound I-285 embankment.

The 38-year-old woman in the Dodge was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the GMC driver and the Hyundai driver and his passenger suffered minor injuries, with all going to the same hospital for treatment.

Cobb Police traffic investigators are looking into the wreck and are asking anybody with information to call the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.