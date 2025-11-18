Acworth Turkey Chase Adds Peachtree Road Race Qualifier Status

Note: pre-registration closes tomorrow, November 19

The City of Acworth announced that it is inviting runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities to join the 17th annual Acworth Turkey Chase on Saturday, Nov. 22. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and features a scenic 5K course through Historic Downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth.

Hosted by the Acworth Parks, Recreation, and Community Resource Department, the Turkey Chase is a Thanksgiving tradition that supports the Tackle Hunger Program. For more than a decade, participants have helped stock local food pantries during the holiday season by donating non-perishable food items on race day.

This year marks a milestone, as the Acworth Turkey Chase has been named an official qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race.

Registration is open through noon on Wednesday, Nov. 19, with early registrants guaranteed their preferred shirt size. Fees are $20 for the untimed Fun Run (ages 6+), $30 for the timed 5K (ages 10+), and $5 for the Little Pilgrim Trot (ages 5 and under). Race day registration will also be available, though shirt sizes are not guaranteed. The Little Pilgrim Trot fee increases to $10 on race day.

All participants must bring a non-perishable food item to receive their race number and the official long sleeve event t-shirt. The race will be held rain or shine, starting and ending on Center Street in Downtown Acworth.

The day’s schedule includes:

7:30–8:45 a.m.: Registration and race number pickup

9:00 a.m.: 5K run start

9:15 a.m.: 2K walk start

10:00 a.m.: Little Pilgrim Trot (ages 5 and under)

Trophies will be awarded to the top overall male and female finishers, including Masters and Grand Masters categories. Awards will also be presented to the top three finishers in each age group, ranging from 10 and under to 70 and older.

For more information or to register online, visit the City of Acworth’s official website.