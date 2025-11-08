Cobb Elections to Review Precinct Procedures After Voter Delays

According to an announcement on the Cobb County government website, Cobb County Elections and Registration plans to review precinct logistics and procedures following delays and congestion at several polling sites during the Nov. 4 general election. While most of the 84,000 in-person voters experienced a smooth process, a handful of locations saw longer wait times than expected.

“While Election Day can present logistical challenges, our focus remains unchanged: to ensure every eligible Cobb County voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot,” said Michael D’Itri, Acting Elections Director.



The most significant issues occurred at the Thompson Park Community Center, which hosted two precincts and faced accessibility challenges exacerbated by a closed road inside the park. Voters encountered long lines and traffic backups, prompting election staff to deploy more personnel, voting machines and law enforcement to help manage the situation. Despite those efforts, the congestion persisted.

“Cobb voters expect and deserve better,” the announcement stated.

Officials say precinct co-locations, like the one at Thompson Park, are often necessary due to scheduling conflicts or limited availability of suitable sites. One precinct also experienced technical difficulties that led to a judicial order to extend voting hours.

The department plans to assess its co-location practices, equipment setup procedures and technical support protocols before the next election. “While Election Day can present logistical challenges, our focus remains unchanged: to ensure every eligible Cobb County voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot,” said Acting Elections Director Michael D’Itri.

Election Day turnout exceeded early voting totals, with 84,840 ballots cast on Nov. 4 compared to approximately 39,979 early in-person votes and 1,172 absentee-by-mail ballots. Thompson Park recorded the highest Election Day turnout, with 1,645 ballots cast—roughly 200 more than the next busiest location.

Cobb officials stated that while Election Day remains a popular option, wait times tend to increase in the final hours of voting. They encouraged residents to consider Advance Voting, which is offered for three weeks before each election at multiple sites, and to use the county’s online Wait-Time Tracker to help plan visits.