Georgia gasoline prices rise a modest one cent per gallon over the past week

Georgia gasoline prices rose a modest one cent per gallon over the past week.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose by 1 cent, reaching an average of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded. Nationally, EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations average 38 cents per kilowatt-hour. In Georgia, the average rate is 41 cents, about 3 cents higher than the national average.

“With crude oil supplies holding steady, gas prices have stayed quiet this month and as Thanksgiving travel ramps up, drivers can expect prices at the pump to hold or even dip lower,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Still, there’s a possibility of price increases as the holiday approaches, so it’s a smart time for drivers to explore money-saving tips at the pump.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.787, about two cents less than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

⛽ National Average Rises Slightly, Still Trails 2024 Prices Gas prices held steady this week, with the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sitting at $3.07, exactly where it was this time last year. The calm at the pump is largely due to an abundant supply of crude oil, which has helped keep price fluctuations in check throughout November. As millions of Americans gear up for Thanksgiving travel, experts say prices are likely to remain stable or even dip slightly in the coming days. Still, with demand expected to surge, there’s always a chance for short-term increases. Drivers looking to save should consider filling up early and exploring fuel-saving tips like using loyalty programs, checking price comparison apps, and maintaining proper tire pressure to boost fuel efficiency. Electric: The average cost of electricity at public EV charging stations nationwide increased by 1 cent last week, reaching 38 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”