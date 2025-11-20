Indivisible Cobb, Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights to do holiday meal shopping for some Cobb families

Indivisible Cobb, an organization best known for organizing protests against actions of the Trump administration, is partnering with the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights (GLAHR) to do holiday meal shopping for some Cobb families.

The press release for the project states, “They (GLAHR) work with a number of families in Cobb County who suffer from either food insecurity or some who are so intimidated by the random actions of ICE they will not leave their homes to shop for groceries. Their fear is not unreasonable: in Charlotte, N.C. where ICE has ramped up its activities, food stores serving the Latino community have begun offering free home delivery as a result of these concerns.”

“At this moment it is incumbent on all of us to address the issue of food insecurity for many in Cobb County,” said Stacey Parlotto, a member of Indivisible Cobb’s leadership team. “Along with our food collections for the East Cobb Y and Must Ministries, as well as our ongoing initiatives to raise funds for paying down luncheon debt at Cobb-area schools, we wanted to assist GLAHR in reaching our Latino neighbors to help families celebrate this Thanksgiving with a holiday meal that reflects their culture and traditions.”

The press release for the effort continues: