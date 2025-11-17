By Mark Woolsey

A successful North Georgia brewery will add another location in Cobb County by 2027.

Cherokee-based Reformation Brewery will open its fourth taproom, this one in Kennesaw, joining outposts in Canton, Woodstock and Smyrna.

The brewery will rise from a vacant lot at 2861 Main St. in downtown Kennesaw.

The new development will come in three parts: a 68-hundred-square-foot taproom in the front, a 13-hundred-square-foot spirits production facility in the back, and in between, a bar and outdoor area being dubbed “Kennesaw’s back yard,” that will be similar to the open beer garden type space behind Reformation’s Woodstock development.

Also worth noting: the taproom will feature two bar areas, as well as a wrap-around second-floor patio. And the spirits production facility will become the primary home of Reformation’s distilling operations.

Co-Founder and CEO of Reformation, Spencer Nix, says Acworth tried to recruit them as well, but Kennesaw was the winning pick owing to project developer Dale Hughes and his roots in Kennesaw, plus his desire to make the brewery somewhat of a linchpin for what Nix calls a “big vision“ for downtown.

I think they’re looking to start a new chapter in downtown redevelopment,” says Nix of the city and developer, adding that Kennesaw State officials got involved along the way.

And that brings up an important consideration, he indicates. Their potential customer base is increasing.

“Kennesaw has a pretty special mix of demographics,” he says. “… a growing number of young families with kids, and an expanding KSU.”

Nix espouses a connection and a sense of responsibility toward the nearby and growing student population.

“Giving them a good experience surrounding alcohol, I think, is important for the rest of their lives, “he indicates.

The opening date for the beer-and-cocktail spot is far from certain.

Nix says it’ll be at least a year before their facilities are ready to go, with the developer putting up a shell and the brewery finishing things out.

Mayor Derek Easterling also talks up the impending Main Street addition, saying in a news release, “Kennesaw’s revitalized downtown is more than a place, it’s a reflection of our community’s spirit.”

“We’ve worked hard to create a space where people can connect, celebrate, and experience the best our community has to offer. Reformation Brewery’s presence will only enhance that vision.”