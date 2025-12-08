Cobb Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole will retire effective January 2, 2026.

Poole, a lifelong Marietta resident, came to the Superior Court on January 1, 2013 after winning the election in July of 2012.

He has served as Chief Judge since 2023.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Cobb Judicial Circuit as a Superior Court Judge for the past thirteen years and as a Cobb County Juvenile Court Judge for the previous ten years,” Judge Poole said in his letter to the Governor, quoted in the county news release announcing his retirement.

Poole served in leadership on the Council of Superior Court Judges’ Mandatory Continuing Judicial Education Committee.

The news release further described Poole’s background and accomplishments as follows: