Cobb Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole will retire effective January 2, 2026.
Poole, a lifelong Marietta resident, came to the Superior Court on January 1, 2013 after winning the election in July of 2012.
He has served as Chief Judge since 2023.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Cobb Judicial Circuit as a Superior Court Judge for the past thirteen years and as a Cobb County Juvenile Court Judge for the previous ten years,” Judge Poole said in his letter to the Governor, quoted in the county news release announcing his retirement.
Judge Poole was elected to the Superior Court in July 2012 and took office on January 1, 2013. His tenure on the bench is highlighted by his service as Chief Judge from 2023 to 2025.
Poole served in leadership on the Council of Superior Court Judges’ Mandatory Continuing Judicial Education Committee.
The news release further described Poole’s background and accomplishments as follows:
Before his judicial service, Judge Poole practiced law after his admission to the Georgia Bar in 1985. His dedication to the legal profession extended beyond the courtroom; he served as President of the Georgia Council of Juvenile Court Judges and is a Trustee of the Georgia Institute of Continuing Judicial Education. He is an emeritus member of the Charles Waltner Family Law American Inn of Court, where he served as Master of the Bench and on the Executive Committee.
Judge Poole is a graduate of local public schools, Presbyterian College (1982), and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University (1985). He is married to Lucia Poole, Assistant Principal at Harrison High School, and they have six children together. Following his retirement, Judge Poole has requested appointment as a Senior Superior Court Judge by Governor Kemp and plans to offer his services as a mediator.
