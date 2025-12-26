Date of Humphrey execution now uncertain

By Mark Woolsey

Just when Cobb Countian Stacey Humphreys will be executed in the 2003 murders of two real estate agents in West Cobb now is uncertain.

State Pardons and Paroles Board officials had ordered Humphreys put to death Dec. 17 for the killings, near the outset of a seven-day execution window established by a Cobb Superior court judge. That window opened at noon Dec.17 and expired at noon Wednesday Dec. 24.

In addition to suspending the execution, state pardon and parole officials postponed a Dec. 16 clemency hearing in the case.

Humphreys’ attorneys argued for the recusal of the parole board’s vice chair and another board member due to possible conflicts of interest, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The AJC also reported that the board is waiting on a decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney as to whether at least one board member must recuse themselves prior to the postponed clemency hearing.

Humphreys was convicted and sentenced to death in the killings of agents Cindy Williams and Lori Brown at the office for a then-developing subdivision in West Cobb.

Williams was choked with her own underwear before being shot in the back and the head.

Brown was either choked or struck, causing a throat injury, then was shot in the head.