Evidence, Not Propaganda, Shows The Value Of College

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College

A pair of sports stars, a former Georgia GOP Governor, and statistics, show that despite the negative polls, college is not only worth it, but even more valuable than in previous decades.

Atlanta Braves Catcher Drake Baldwin, just a month after winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award, did something additionally impressive for an ROY. He graduated from Missouri State University this December.

As Eric Cole from “House That Hank Built” wrote “Baldwin majored in business while in school and appeared to be a really good student. However, the number of guys that get drafted, make it to the major leagues, and go back to finish their degree while they are playing is a very small list. The move is also probably a smart one. Not only should more players prepare for life after their baseball careers end, but Baldwin is making real money right now. Learning how to make sound financial decisions with his money now should pay big dividends for him down the road and it couldn’t hurt to have the degree if he decides to slide into a front office someday.”

Meanwhile, from prison, former Alabama star wide receiver and NFL pro Henry Ruggs III graduated from the University of Alabama as well, a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration, according to WSFA. Though he’s not eligible for parole until next year, the man felt that earning a college degree would be worth his time.

Former GOP Governor of Georgia Sonny Perdue, who served in the first Trump Administration, also thinks college is a smart choice. “College pays,” he said, according to the AJC. “We can’t afford to pretend otherwise.” Earlier this year, Perdue pointed out that Georgia universities contribute $23 billion to the state economy, according to WSB Radio.

Despite a never-ending drumbeat of polls showing Americans are claiming college isn’t worth it, the evidence shows the exact opposite. As CNBC reports “Bachelor’s degree holders generally earn 75% more than those with just a high school diploma — and the higher the level of educational attainment, the larger the payoff, according to “The College Payoff,” a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. Finishing college puts workers on track to earn a median of $2.8 million over their lifetimes, compared with $1.6 million if they only had a high school diploma, Georgetown’s report found.”

Some of this negativity is about politics, with a steady drumbeat of criticism of college for what is perceived as being a liberal bias. Other critics point to the high cost of education and the amount of debt accrued. It’s something Sqwire calls “Good Debt” because it appreciates in value. A newspaper told me they would not run a column of mine on the value of a college degree because they said it costs too much.

EducationData.org reports “In the first decade, an average bachelor’s degree has a negative return on investment (-4.09%); it takes an average of 11 years in the workforce to regain the investment for a bachelor’s degree.” But “[t]he projected average starting salary for someone with a bachelor’s degree in 2025 is $68,392; the projected median salary among working bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 to 64 is $85,296.” Moreover “An average bachelor’s degree has a 681.95% lifetime return on investment* with a median lifetime return up to 1,041.85%.”

What’s more is that the data shows the gap between high school and college earnings is only widening over the past several decades, as Pew Research Center data reveals. Those findings apply to both men and women.

A star baseball player, a college star looking for redemption on the gridiron, a Republican politician, and all kinds of statistical evidence shows the value of a college degree. Only in public opinion polls is there any sign of people thinking a college degree doesn’t pay off.

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu or on “X” at @johntures2. His first book “Branded” a thriller novella has been published by the Huntsville Independent Press (https://www.huntsvilleindependent.com/product-page/branded).