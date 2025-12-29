Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 19 to December 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
LOS BRAVOS
- 2125 ROSWELL RD STE B-40 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7533
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001489
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025
SMOKEHOUSE Q
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 168 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3180
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000075
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025
WENDY’S OF CHASTAIN
- 995 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5582
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004386
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD
- 2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005702
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025
HEAVENLY BBQ
- 2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006810
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025
ZAXBY’S – DALLAS HWY
- 3405 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6426
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006929
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025
PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #4
- 3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001163
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
PARSLEY’S CATERING
- 1127 WHITE CIR NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-7926
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22032C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
CHEROKEE CATTLE COMPANY
- 2710 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5371
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21289C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS
- 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002870
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
TOKYO BOAT
- 4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 101 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1680
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004013
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
BURNT HICKORY BAPTIST CHURCH
- 5145 DUE WEST RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4302
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004016
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
RIGHTEOUS ‘QUE
- 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 136-140 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004124
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
TURMERIC INDIAN RESTAURANT
- 1043 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6537
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005170
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
!!TACO FACTORY, THE
- 3894 DUE WEST RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007331
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025
ADRIANE’S DELECTABLES
- 4765 HILLSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-4930
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000223
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
HAMPTON INN & SUITES ATLANTA / MARIETTA – FOOD
- 2136 KINGSTON CT SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002419
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
PARADISE RESTAURANT
- 6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000945
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT
- 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001295
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
BURGER KING #5912
- 2735 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000985
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL
- 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7837
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11850
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
COBBLESTONE GOLF COURSE
- 4200 NANCE RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3417
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
BILLARES Y TAQUERIA GUERRERO
- 350 PAT MELL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4969
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002867
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
GARDEN & GUN CLUB
- 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003112
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAFE HD SUPPLY
- 3400 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003163
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
CAFE SOCIAL HOUSE
- 1400 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 122 MABLETON, GA 30126-2947
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003401
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q
- 3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003790
- Last Inspection Score: 70
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
EL ATORON 2 WINGS AND CANTINA
- 2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004536
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE
- 4370 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6449
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005183
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025
SMOOTHIE KING
- 2930 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002389
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
PICTURE SHOW
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13526
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
FAB GIFTS & TEA, INC.
- 21 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001815
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
MELLOW MUSHROOM
- 6121 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001560
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
FIRST WATCH THE DAYTIME CAFE
- 3815 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2085
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001679
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
VESPUCCI’S PIZZA & PASTA TAVERN
- 4805 CANTON RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24916
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9540
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15646
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
LA STRADA RESTAURANT
- 2930 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5652
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10870C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
LUCIA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 4705 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1638
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12376
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
MONTANA’S BAR & GRILL
- 2995 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8315
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8431
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
PLANET SMOOTHIE #18190
- 2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 350 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002830
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
LOLITA’S C’EST TOUT BON 2 EAT – MOBILE
- 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002887
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
BURN BY ROCKY PATEL
- 900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3959
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003289
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
EL SUPER PAN
- 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 862 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4245
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003306
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
MOVIE TAVERN
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 430 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003845
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
EL TACO NACO (INSIDE BP)
- 3459 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4015
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004185
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
MERSI CHEF PERSIAN FOOD
- 1735 TUSCAN HEIGHTS BLVD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004360
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 2900 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7249
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004518
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
!!LOLITA’S PARLOUR – MOBILE
- 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005225
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
EURO ATL
- 1265 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5407
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005499
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
WADE FORD CAFE
- 3860 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006071
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
!!JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
- 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007311
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 19 to December 25"