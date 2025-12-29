Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 19 to December 25

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

LOS BRAVOS

2125 ROSWELL RD STE B-40 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7533

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001489

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

SMOKEHOUSE Q

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 168 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3180

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000075

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

WENDY’S OF CHASTAIN

995 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5582

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004386

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD

2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005702

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

HEAVENLY BBQ

2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006810

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

ZAXBY’S – DALLAS HWY

3405 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6426

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006929

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #4

3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001163

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

PARSLEY’S CATERING

1127 WHITE CIR NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-7926

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22032C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

CHEROKEE CATTLE COMPANY

2710 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5371

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21289C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS

875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002870

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

TOKYO BOAT

4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 101 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1680

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004013

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

BURNT HICKORY BAPTIST CHURCH

5145 DUE WEST RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4302

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004016

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

RIGHTEOUS ‘QUE

1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 136-140 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004124

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

TURMERIC INDIAN RESTAURANT

1043 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6537

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005170

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

!!TACO FACTORY, THE

3894 DUE WEST RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007331

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

ADRIANE’S DELECTABLES

4765 HILLSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-4930

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000223

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

HAMPTON INN & SUITES ATLANTA / MARIETTA – FOOD

2136 KINGSTON CT SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002419

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

PARADISE RESTAURANT

6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000945

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT

1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001295

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

BURGER KING #5912

2735 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000985

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7837

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11850

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

COBBLESTONE GOLF COURSE

4200 NANCE RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3417

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

BILLARES Y TAQUERIA GUERRERO

350 PAT MELL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4969

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002867

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

GARDEN & GUN CLUB

2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003112

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAFE HD SUPPLY

3400 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003163

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

CAFE SOCIAL HOUSE

1400 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 122 MABLETON, GA 30126-2947

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003401

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q

3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003790

Last Inspection Score: 70

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

EL ATORON 2 WINGS AND CANTINA

2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004536

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE

4370 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6449

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005183

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

SMOOTHIE KING

2930 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7811

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002389

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

PICTURE SHOW

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13526

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

FAB GIFTS & TEA, INC.

21 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001815

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MELLOW MUSHROOM

6121 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001560

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

FIRST WATCH THE DAYTIME CAFE

3815 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2085

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001679

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

VESPUCCI’S PIZZA & PASTA TAVERN

4805 CANTON RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24916

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9540

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15646

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LA STRADA RESTAURANT

2930 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5652

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10870C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LUCIA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

4705 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1638

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12376

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MONTANA’S BAR & GRILL

2995 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8315

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8431

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

PLANET SMOOTHIE #18190

2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 350 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002830

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LOLITA’S C’EST TOUT BON 2 EAT – MOBILE

1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002887

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

BURN BY ROCKY PATEL

900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3959

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003289

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

EL SUPER PAN

455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 862 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4245

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003306

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MOVIE TAVERN

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 430 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003845

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

EL TACO NACO (INSIDE BP)

3459 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4015

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004185

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MERSI CHEF PERSIAN FOOD

1735 TUSCAN HEIGHTS BLVD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004360

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

AMERICAN DELI

2900 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7249

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004518

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

!!LOLITA’S PARLOUR – MOBILE

1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005225

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

EURO ATL

1265 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5407

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005499

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

WADE FORD CAFE

3860 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006071

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

!!JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA