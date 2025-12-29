Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 19 to December 25

TOPICS:
The "Star of Life" symbol represents medicine and health care. Three rectangles are arranged in a radial pattern to form a sort of abstract star shape, with a snake coiled around a staff superimposed on the center.

Posted By: Nor December 29, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

LOS BRAVOS

  • 2125 ROSWELL RD STE B-40 MARIETTA, GA 30062-7533
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001489
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

SMOKEHOUSE Q

  • 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 168 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3180
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000075
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

WENDY’S OF CHASTAIN

  • 995 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-5582
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004386
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD

  • 2055 S PARK PL SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2014
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005702
  • Last Inspection Score: 89
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

HEAVENLY BBQ

  • 2550 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-5700
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006810
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

ZAXBY’S – DALLAS HWY

  • 3405 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-6426
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006929
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-24-2025

PEACE LOVE & PIZZA #4

  • 3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 1100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001163
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

PARSLEY’S CATERING

  • 1127 WHITE CIR NW MARIETTA, GA 30060-7926
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-22032C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

CHEROKEE CATTLE COMPANY

  • 2710 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-5371
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-21289C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS

  • 875 BATTERY AVE SE STE 730 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5110
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002870
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

TOKYO BOAT

  • 4750 ALABAMA RD NE STE 101 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1680
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004013
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

BURNT HICKORY BAPTIST CHURCH

  • 5145 DUE WEST RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-4302
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004016
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

RIGHTEOUS ‘QUE

  • 1050 E PIEDMONT RD STE 136-140 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4758
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004124
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

TURMERIC INDIAN RESTAURANT

  • 1043 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-6537
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005170
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

!!TACO FACTORY, THE

  • 3894 DUE WEST RD STE 280 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1076
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007331
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-23-2025

ADRIANE’S DELECTABLES

  • 4765 HILLSIDE DR ACWORTH, GA 30101-4930
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000223
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

HAMPTON INN & SUITES ATLANTA / MARIETTA – FOOD

  • 2136 KINGSTON CT SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8902
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002419
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

PARADISE RESTAURANT

  • 6200 MABLETON PKWY SW STE 102 MABLETON, GA 30126-3366
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000945
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

SAN FRANCISCO BANQUET HALL AND RESTAURANT

  • 1977 S COBB DR SE STE 150 MARIETTA, GA 30060-0830
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001295
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

BURGER KING #5912

  • 2735 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30168-3401
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000985
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

LAREDO’S MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

  • 1860 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7837
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-11850
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

COBBLESTONE GOLF COURSE

  • 4200 NANCE RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3417
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

BILLARES Y TAQUERIA GUERRERO

  • 350 PAT MELL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-4969
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002867
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

GARDEN & GUN CLUB

  • 2605 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE STE 410 ATLANTA, GA 30339-6330
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003112
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT CAFE HD SUPPLY

  • 3400 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003163
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

CAFE SOCIAL HOUSE

  • 1400 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 122 MABLETON, GA 30126-2947
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003401
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q

  • 3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003790
  • Last Inspection Score: 70
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

EL ATORON 2 WINGS AND CANTINA

  • 2731 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3240
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004536
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE

  • 4370 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-6449
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005183
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-22-2025

SMOOTHIE KING

  • 2930 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7811
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002389
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

PICTURE SHOW

  • 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13526
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

FAB GIFTS & TEA, INC.

  • 21 W PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1923
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001815
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MELLOW MUSHROOM

  • 6121 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 104 ACWORTH, GA 30101
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001560
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

FIRST WATCH THE DAYTIME CAFE

  • 3815 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2085
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001679
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

VESPUCCI’S PIZZA & PASTA TAVERN

  • 4805 CANTON RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24916
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

  • 6110 CEDARCREST RD NW STE 110 ACWORTH, GA 30101-9540
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-15646
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LA STRADA RESTAURANT

  • 2930 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-5652
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-10870C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LUCIA’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

  • 4705 WOODSTOCK RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1638
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-12376
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MONTANA’S BAR & GRILL

  • 2995 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 330 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8315
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-8431
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

PLANET SMOOTHIE #18190

  • 2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 350 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5089
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002830
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

LOLITA’S C’EST TOUT BON 2 EAT – MOBILE

  • 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002887
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

BURN BY ROCKY PATEL

  • 900 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1000 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3959
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003289
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

EL SUPER PAN

  • 455 LEGENDS PL SE STE 862 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4245
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003306
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MOVIE TAVERN

  • 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 430 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1698
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003845
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

EL TACO NACO (INSIDE BP)

  • 3459 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4015
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004185
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

MERSI CHEF PERSIAN FOOD

  • 1735 TUSCAN HEIGHTS BLVD NW STE 110 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6800
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004360
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

AMERICAN DELI

  • 2900 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE STE 1 SMYRNA, GA 30082-7249
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004518
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

!!LOLITA’S PARLOUR – MOBILE

  • 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005225
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

EURO ATL

  • 1265 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5407
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005499
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

WADE FORD CAFE

  • 3860 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006071
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

!!JOHNNY’S NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

  • 1635 OLD 41 HWY NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4481
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007311
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 12-19-2025

Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 19 to December 25"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.