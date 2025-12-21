Marietta-based C.W. Matthews nets multiple GDOT low bids in latest round of contracts

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 21, 2025

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc., headquartered in Marietta, was the low bidder on multiple GDOT projects in this letting cycle, with a combined contract value of approximately $22.8 million. The awarded projects are primarily resurfacing and roadway rehabilitation work, with one larger project also including bridge construction.

C.W. Matthews Awarded Projects

  1. Cherokee County (SR 108 corridor)
    • Scope:
      Milling, single surface treatment paving, plant mix resurfacing, shoulder rehabilitation, and construction of a bridge and approaches over Shoals Creek
    • Length: 8.836 miles of roadway plus a 0.311-mile bridge segment
    • Completion date: March 31, 2028
    • Contract amount: $8,590,070.60
  2. Cobb County (US 41 / SR 3)
    • Scope:
      Milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing from the Fulton County line to south of Terrell Mill Road
    • Length: 3.491 miles
    • Completion date: October 31, 2026
    • Contract amount: $3,965,847.00
  3. Fayette County (SR 85)
    • Scope:
      Milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing between SR 92 intersections
    • Length: 1.854 miles
    • Completion date: October 31, 2026
    • Contract amount: $1,407,087.00
  4. Habersham and Stephens counties (SR 17 Alternate)
    • Scope:
      Milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing, and shoulder rehabilitation
    • Length: 9.515 miles
    • Completion date: October 31, 2026
    • Contract amount: $4,865,799.00
  5. Cherokee County (State Route 108 / State Route 20 project)
    • Note: Already counted above as the largest award; included here for completeness since it spans multiple improvement types and districts.

Complete list of GDOT Low Bidders — November 21, 2025 Letting (Awards made December 5, 2025)

Below is the Georgia Department of Transportation award announcement list showing the low bidder on each contract, unless otherwise indicated (Deferred/Rejected).

ItemCountiesProject summaryCompletion dateContractLow bidder / StatusAmount
001BartowBridge rehabilitation at various locations in Bartow County (PI # M006588).May 31, 2027B1CBA2502787-0Massana Construction, Inc.$1,568,110.00
002Charlton0.132 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on River Rd (CR 87) over Bailey’s Branch Tributary (PI #0019964).March 31, 2027B1CBA2502761-0Southeastern Site Development, Inc.$1,399,488.80
003ChattahoocheePavement marking upgrades and shoulder rehabilitation on various county roads in Chattahoochee County (PI #0016914).December 31, 2026B1CBA2101803-3Oxford Construction Company$771,114.76
004Cherokee8.836 miles of milling, single surface treatment paving, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 108 (SR 20 to SR 140); also includes 0.311 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on SR 108 over Shoals Creek (PI #0016509 & M006431).March 31, 2028B1CBA2502752-0C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.$8,590,070.60
005Elbert0.152 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on Indian Hill Rd (CR 60) over Falling Creek (PI #0019258).March 31, 2027B1CBA2502772-0APAC-Atlantic, Inc.$2,437,711.64
006Gwinnett0.157 mile of widening and reconstruction for additional lanes on I-85 NB ramp at Hamilton Mill Rd (CR 134) (PI #0017404).October 31, 2027B1CBA2502763-0Wilson Construction Management, LLC$1,640,274.50
007Laurens, TreutlenBridge rehabilitation at various locations in Laurens and Treutlen counties (PI #M006507).May 31, 2027B1CBA2502765-0Massana Construction, Inc.$951,700.00
008Lowndes0.387 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on Old Quitman Hwy (CR 136) over CSX Transportation No. 637487Y (PI #0015614).April 30, 2027B1CBA2502760-0Griffin Grading & Concrete, LLC$5,815,752.40
009PulaskiSigning, pavement marking upgrades and shoulder rehabilitation on various county roads in Pulaski County (PI #0020748).December 31, 2026B1CBA2502782-0Griffin Grading & Concrete, LLC$222,583.60
010TwiggsSigning and pavement marking upgrades on various county roads in Twiggs County (PI #0020758).December 31, 2026B1CBA2502784-0TRP Construction Group, LLC$288,039.50
011Ware0.170 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on Bickley Hwy (CR 467) over Hog Creek (PI #0019262).April 30, 2027B1CBA2502778-0Southern Concrete Construction Co., Inc.$2,617,880.09
012Cherokee2.424 miles of widening and reconstruction on SR 20 from East Cherokee Dr (CR 765) to SR 369 (PI #0014133).July 31, 2029B3CBA2502755-0DEFERRED
013Cobb3.491 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on US 41/SR 3 from the Fulton County line to south of Terrell Mill Road (PI #M006555).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502749-0C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.$3,965,847.00
014Coffee3.650 miles of construction for additional passing lanes on SR 158 (two segments) (PI #0016240). DBE participants listed: Joe Hill Contracting, LLC (Sec 700 Grassing); Middle Georgia Signs – Design Effex, Inc. (Sec 150 Traffic Control).May 31, 2027B3TIA2502768-0East Coast Asphalt, LLC$5,649,618.44
015Fayette1.854 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 85 between SR 92 (MP 8.739) and SR 92 North (MP 10.628) (PI #M006605).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502789-0C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.$1,407,087.00
016Greene, Morgan33.960 miles of milling, inlay, slab replacement, plant mix resurfacing and pavement markings upgrades on I-20/SR 402 from SR 83 to west of SR 44 (PI #M006647 & M006654).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502788-0Pittman Construction Company$12,464,698.47
017Habersham, Stephens9.515 miles of milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 17 Alt (PI #M006695).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502766-0C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.$4,865,799.00
018Hall3.100 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on US 129/SR 11 from north of SR 323 to bridge over I-985/SR 365 (PI #M006179).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502748-0Pittman Construction Company$2,128,608.10
019Irwin, Turner7.768 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 107 from west of the Alapaha River bridge to the Ben Hill County line (PI #M005216).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502746-0East Coast Asphalt, LLC$2,612,863.43
020Morgan2.260 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 12 from east of Walker Circle to west of 441 Bypass (PI #M006616).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502777-0East Coast Grading, Inc.$1,175,458.32
021Newton, Walton11.467 miles of milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 138 from the Rockdale County line to MP 10.47 (PI #M006709).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502767-0Pittman Construction Company$6,594,764.63
022OconeeInterchange reconstruction on US 29/SR 316/SR 8 at Dials Mill Road and Dials Mill Ext; includes construction of a bridge and approaches over SR 316 (PI #0013763).July 31, 2029B3CBA2502747-0DEFERRED
023Troup10.695 miles of milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 54 from east of SR 1 to east of SR 100 (PI #M006583).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502751-0REJECTED
024Twiggs9.518 miles of concrete rehabilitation on I-16/SR 404 from MP 22.0 to the Bleckley County line (PI #M006438).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502771-0Causie Contracting, Inc.$824,075.40
025Ware0.511 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on US 1 BU/US 23 BU/SR 4 BU over CSX Railroad #637621H (PI #0013539).May 31, 2029B3CBA2502757-0DEFERRED
026Wheeler17.380 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 30 from east of the Little Ocmulgee River bridge to west of the Oconee River bridge (PI #M006633).October 31, 2026B3CBA2502762-0Griffin Grading & Concrete, LLC$4,153,124.75

Note: “Deferred” indicates the contract award was deferred; “Rejected” indicates the bid was rejected.

