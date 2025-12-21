Marietta-based C.W. Matthews nets multiple GDOT low bids in latest round of contracts

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc., headquartered in Marietta, was the low bidder on multiple GDOT projects in this letting cycle, with a combined contract value of approximately $22.8 million. The awarded projects are primarily resurfacing and roadway rehabilitation work, with one larger project also including bridge construction.
C.W. Matthews Awarded Projects
- Cherokee County (SR 108 corridor)
Milling, single surface treatment paving, plant mix resurfacing, shoulder rehabilitation, and construction of a bridge and approaches over Shoals Creek
- Length: 8.836 miles of roadway plus a 0.311-mile bridge segment
- Completion date: March 31, 2028
- Contract amount: $8,590,070.60
- Cobb County (US 41 / SR 3)
Milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing from the Fulton County line to south of Terrell Mill Road
- Length: 3.491 miles
- Completion date: October 31, 2026
- Contract amount: $3,965,847.00
- Fayette County (SR 85)
Milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing between SR 92 intersections
- Length: 1.854 miles
- Completion date: October 31, 2026
- Contract amount: $1,407,087.00
- Habersham and Stephens counties (SR 17 Alternate)
Milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing, and shoulder rehabilitation
- Length: 9.515 miles
- Completion date: October 31, 2026
- Contract amount: $4,865,799.00
- Cherokee County (State Route 108 / State Route 20 project)
Complete list of GDOT Low Bidders — November 21, 2025 Letting (Awards made December 5, 2025)
Below is the Georgia Department of Transportation award announcement list showing the low bidder on each contract, unless otherwise indicated (Deferred/Rejected).
|Item
|Counties
|Project summary
|Completion date
|Contract
|Low bidder / Status
|Amount
|001
|Bartow
|Bridge rehabilitation at various locations in Bartow County (PI # M006588).
|May 31, 2027
|B1CBA2502787-0
|Massana Construction, Inc.
|$1,568,110.00
|002
|Charlton
|0.132 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on River Rd (CR 87) over Bailey’s Branch Tributary (PI #0019964).
|March 31, 2027
|B1CBA2502761-0
|Southeastern Site Development, Inc.
|$1,399,488.80
|003
|Chattahoochee
|Pavement marking upgrades and shoulder rehabilitation on various county roads in Chattahoochee County (PI #0016914).
|December 31, 2026
|B1CBA2101803-3
|Oxford Construction Company
|$771,114.76
|004
|Cherokee
|8.836 miles of milling, single surface treatment paving, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 108 (SR 20 to SR 140); also includes 0.311 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on SR 108 over Shoals Creek (PI #0016509 & M006431).
|March 31, 2028
|B1CBA2502752-0
|C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.
|$8,590,070.60
|005
|Elbert
|0.152 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on Indian Hill Rd (CR 60) over Falling Creek (PI #0019258).
|March 31, 2027
|B1CBA2502772-0
|APAC-Atlantic, Inc.
|$2,437,711.64
|006
|Gwinnett
|0.157 mile of widening and reconstruction for additional lanes on I-85 NB ramp at Hamilton Mill Rd (CR 134) (PI #0017404).
|October 31, 2027
|B1CBA2502763-0
|Wilson Construction Management, LLC
|$1,640,274.50
|007
|Laurens, Treutlen
|Bridge rehabilitation at various locations in Laurens and Treutlen counties (PI #M006507).
|May 31, 2027
|B1CBA2502765-0
|Massana Construction, Inc.
|$951,700.00
|008
|Lowndes
|0.387 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on Old Quitman Hwy (CR 136) over CSX Transportation No. 637487Y (PI #0015614).
|April 30, 2027
|B1CBA2502760-0
|Griffin Grading & Concrete, LLC
|$5,815,752.40
|009
|Pulaski
|Signing, pavement marking upgrades and shoulder rehabilitation on various county roads in Pulaski County (PI #0020748).
|December 31, 2026
|B1CBA2502782-0
|Griffin Grading & Concrete, LLC
|$222,583.60
|010
|Twiggs
|Signing and pavement marking upgrades on various county roads in Twiggs County (PI #0020758).
|December 31, 2026
|B1CBA2502784-0
|TRP Construction Group, LLC
|$288,039.50
|011
|Ware
|0.170 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on Bickley Hwy (CR 467) over Hog Creek (PI #0019262).
|April 30, 2027
|B1CBA2502778-0
|Southern Concrete Construction Co., Inc.
|$2,617,880.09
|012
|Cherokee
|2.424 miles of widening and reconstruction on SR 20 from East Cherokee Dr (CR 765) to SR 369 (PI #0014133).
|July 31, 2029
|B3CBA2502755-0
|DEFERRED
|—
|013
|Cobb
|3.491 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on US 41/SR 3 from the Fulton County line to south of Terrell Mill Road (PI #M006555).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502749-0
|C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.
|$3,965,847.00
|014
|Coffee
|3.650 miles of construction for additional passing lanes on SR 158 (two segments) (PI #0016240). DBE participants listed: Joe Hill Contracting, LLC (Sec 700 Grassing); Middle Georgia Signs – Design Effex, Inc. (Sec 150 Traffic Control).
|May 31, 2027
|B3TIA2502768-0
|East Coast Asphalt, LLC
|$5,649,618.44
|015
|Fayette
|1.854 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 85 between SR 92 (MP 8.739) and SR 92 North (MP 10.628) (PI #M006605).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502789-0
|C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.
|$1,407,087.00
|016
|Greene, Morgan
|33.960 miles of milling, inlay, slab replacement, plant mix resurfacing and pavement markings upgrades on I-20/SR 402 from SR 83 to west of SR 44 (PI #M006647 & M006654).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502788-0
|Pittman Construction Company
|$12,464,698.47
|017
|Habersham, Stephens
|9.515 miles of milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 17 Alt (PI #M006695).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502766-0
|C. W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc.
|$4,865,799.00
|018
|Hall
|3.100 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on US 129/SR 11 from north of SR 323 to bridge over I-985/SR 365 (PI #M006179).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502748-0
|Pittman Construction Company
|$2,128,608.10
|019
|Irwin, Turner
|7.768 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 107 from west of the Alapaha River bridge to the Ben Hill County line (PI #M005216).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502746-0
|East Coast Asphalt, LLC
|$2,612,863.43
|020
|Morgan
|2.260 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 12 from east of Walker Circle to west of 441 Bypass (PI #M006616).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502777-0
|East Coast Grading, Inc.
|$1,175,458.32
|021
|Newton, Walton
|11.467 miles of milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 138 from the Rockdale County line to MP 10.47 (PI #M006709).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502767-0
|Pittman Construction Company
|$6,594,764.63
|022
|Oconee
|Interchange reconstruction on US 29/SR 316/SR 8 at Dials Mill Road and Dials Mill Ext; includes construction of a bridge and approaches over SR 316 (PI #0013763).
|July 31, 2029
|B3CBA2502747-0
|DEFERRED
|—
|023
|Troup
|10.695 miles of milling, inlay, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on SR 54 from east of SR 1 to east of SR 100 (PI #M006583).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502751-0
|REJECTED
|—
|024
|Twiggs
|9.518 miles of concrete rehabilitation on I-16/SR 404 from MP 22.0 to the Bleckley County line (PI #M006438).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502771-0
|Causie Contracting, Inc.
|$824,075.40
|025
|Ware
|0.511 mile of construction of a bridge and approaches on US 1 BU/US 23 BU/SR 4 BU over CSX Railroad #637621H (PI #0013539).
|May 31, 2029
|B3CBA2502757-0
|DEFERRED
|—
|026
|Wheeler
|17.380 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 30 from east of the Little Ocmulgee River bridge to west of the Oconee River bridge (PI #M006633).
|October 31, 2026
|B3CBA2502762-0
|Griffin Grading & Concrete, LLC
|$4,153,124.75
Note: “Deferred” indicates the contract award was deferred; “Rejected” indicates the bid was rejected.
