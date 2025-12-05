Marietta Businessman Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Bribery Scheme Involving Honduran Officials

A Marietta businessman was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for orchestrating a multimillion-dollar bribery and money laundering scheme to secure contracts with the Honduran government, officials at the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a press release.

Carl Alan Zaglin, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, was also ordered to forfeit more than $2 million following his conviction in September on charges tied to a nearly five-year conspiracy to bribe Honduran officials, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

According to court documents and trial evidence, Zaglin — the owner and CEO of Atlanco LLC, a Georgia-based supplier of law enforcement uniforms and gear — paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to officials at TASA, a Honduran government agency responsible for procuring goods for the country’s National Police.

From March 2015 through November 2019, Zaglin authorized approximately $2.5 million in payments through Aldo Nestor Marchena, a Florida-based intermediary who submitted sham invoices. In return, Honduran officials, including former TASA Executive Director Francisco Roberto Cosenza Centeno and former Titular Director Juan Ramon Molina, awarded Atlanco contracts worth more than $10 million and expedited payments, prosecutors said.

Marchena, Cosenza, and Molina all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Marchena was sentenced to seven years in prison last month. Cosenza and Molina are awaiting sentencing.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations’ Miami Field Office with international assistance from authorities in Belize, Colombia, and Spain. Prosecutors from the Justice Department’s Fraud Section and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida handled the case.

The Justice Department’s Fraud Section is responsible for enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA).