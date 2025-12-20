Post office worker arrested for allegedly stealing rewards cards in Austell

By Mark Woolsey

Austell police and federal postal officials say a 31-year-old carrier faces charges for allegedly stealing mail while on delivery duty.

Authorities say she is accused of taking AT&T Rewards Cards while assigned to delivery routes in the City of Austell. They say the thefts happened between Sept. 10 and Dec. 14 of this year.

Officials launched their probe after customers said that the rewards cards appeared in their USPS Informed Delivery dashboards but never showed up at their destinations.

Their investigative work led them to a suspect, who they say was spotted on surveillance cameras using the stolen cards at multiple locations.

The Villa Rica woman is accused of two counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Austell Police say they and the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General worked jointly on the case.

It’s the second such Cobb County postal theft case to surface in the last few days. A Marietta USPS employee was charged with theft by taking and possession of stolen mail earlier this week.

Cobb Police say the accused worker admitted to opening or stealing mail, specifically mailed greeting cards, some of which contained cash or gift cards.