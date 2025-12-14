The beginnings of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park

By Larry Felton Johnson

Last month we published a article that included a reprint of a dispatch from the Civil War battlefront at Kennesaw Mountain (click here to visit that article). That battlefield dispatch, from June of 1864, was written about two weeks before the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain, and about a month prior to the Battle of Atlanta.

While browsing the Georgia Historic Newspapers database this morning, I came across a good followup to that article. It’s from the April 12, 1926 issue of the Cordele Dispatch, and describes the act of the U.S. Senate that began the process of turning the mountain battlefield into a national park:

SENATE APPROVES MEMORIAL PARK Washington, April 12 — The appointment of a commission to investigate the possibilities of establishing a national military park on the site of the Kennesaw Mountain battlefield has been authorized by the Secretary of War. The commission would consist of one member of the Army Engineer Corps and two veterans, one each from the Confederate and Union ranks. The members would visit the site, study the feasibility of creating a national park, and report their findings to Congress by the first of next November. $5,000 Appropriation An appropriation of $5,000 is provided to cover the expenses of the commission. The measure now goes to the House, where members of the Georgia delegation are expected to seek expedited passage. Approval is anticipated. Sentiment among members of Congress who have been interviewed is unanimously in favor of establishing the Kennesaw Mountain National Military Park. Many have expressed the view that the park should have been created years ago, because of the great struggle that took place on and around the mountain for nearly a month in June and July 1864. Those days witnessed, perhaps, the greatest contest of military strategies that ever occurred in any war.

