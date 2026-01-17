13,720 Pounds of Grilled Chicken from Georgia Food Processor Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Suzanna’s Kitchen, a food processing firm based in Norcross, is recalling approximately 13,720 pounds of ready-to-eat grilled chicken breast fillet products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

According to the FSIS alert, he affected products were produced on Oct. 14, 2025, and include 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of fully cooked grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat. The recalled items are marked with lot code 60104 P1382 287 5 J14 on both the side of the case and the individual packages.

The products bear establishment number P-1382 inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed to foodservice centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The recall was initiated after a third-party laboratory detected Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the fully cooked product.

No confirmed reports of illness have been linked to the consumption of the chicken, according to FSIS. However, health officials advise anyone who may be concerned about illness to contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dawn Duncan, customer service director at Suzanna’s Kitchen, at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com.

For food safety questions, consumers may call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Complaints about meat, poultry, or egg products can be submitted anytime at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

Dangers of food-borne listeria contamination

Food-borne listeria is dangerous because it can cause a serious infection called listeriosis, especially in pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. While healthy adults may only experience mild flu-like symptoms, listeria can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, blood infections, or meningitis in vulnerable populations. The bacteria can grow even in refrigerated foods, making contaminated ready-to-eat items like deli meats, soft cheeses, and unpasteurized products particularly risky.