Agenda for January 12 Smyrna City Council meeting

The Smyrna City Council will meet this evening, January 12, 2026 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Max Bacon City Hall, 2800 King Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.

Date: January 12, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Council Chambers, Max Bacon City Hall, 2800 King Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080

I. Ceremonial Matters

Roll Call Call to Order Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance INV2026-001 – Rev. Derek Porter, Smyrna First United Methodist Church (1315 Concord Rd) Agenda Changes Mayoral Report Proclamations and Presentations

II. Discussion / Action Items

Public comment during this portion of the agenda must be limited to matters on the agenda for action. Speakers must sign up with the City Clerk, come to the podium when called by the Mayor, state name and address for the record, and limit remarks to five (5) minutes during public hearings.

Community Development Items Privilege License and Show Cause Hearing LIC2026-001 – Privilege License New Request (Beer & Wine, pouring and Sunday sales), 1385 Highland Ridge Rd STE D SE, Smyrna, GA 30082 – CurryThai LLC d/b/a CurryCurry. Agent: Ubonwan Davis.

Ward 7 Councilmember – Rickey N. Oglesby Jr. Formal Business AGR2026-001 – Authorization for proposal for services of Rec Technologies for facilities and program management software at an initial cost of $49,700.00; authorize Mayor to execute related documents. (Citywide) ATH2026-001 – Authorization to reclassify Water & Sewer Director and Assistant Director positions and return department under Public Works; authorize Mayor to execute documents. (Citywide) RFQ26-014 – Authorization to approve contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. for milling and overlay of city streets in an amount not to exceed $4,094,504.67 using LMIG Funds and 2022 SPLOST; authorize Mayor to execute documents. (Citywide) RFP26-012 – Authorization to approve contract with Georgia Waste Systems, LLC (Waste Management) and authorize Mayor to execute documents. (Citywide) CNV2026-001 – Approval of Quit-Claim Deed conveying portion of McGriff Street adjacent to 2641 Brown Circle SE; authorize Mayor to execute documents.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley BCA2026-001 – Appointment of Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Davey and Special Projects Manager Carson Haynie as alternate members of the License and Variance Board effective February 1, 2026. (Citywide) Consent Agenda MIN2026-001 – Approval of December 11, 2025 Committee of the Whole Meeting Minutes MIN2026-002 – Approval of December 15, 2025 Pre-Council Meeting Minutes MIN2026-003 – Approval of December 15, 2025 Mayor and Council Meeting Minutes ATH2026-004 – Approval to use Council Chambers for Ward 2 Meeting, January 22, 2026, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Ward 2 Councilmember – Latonia P. Hines ATH2026-005 – Authorization for closure of south side of W. Spring Street traffic circle for public art installation, January 22, 2026, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley ATH2026-007 – Approval to use Council Chambers for Concord Lake Village HOA Meeting, February 1, 2026, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM.

Ward 3 Councilmember – Travis Lindley

III. Citizen Participation

Public comment during this portion of the agenda must be limited to matters within the jurisdiction of the City Council. No subject may be acted upon unless scheduled for action. Speakers must sign up with the City Clerk and limit remarks to three (3) minutes.

Public Comment Ward and Staff Reports Adjournment

Facilities are provided throughout City Hall for the convenience of persons with disabilities.

This meeting was properly noticed and posted in accordance with O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 at City Hall, 2800 King Street SE, notice boards, and the City of Smyrna website.