Increased Fire Risk Across Central Georgia; Snow possible in the North Georgia

Increased fire danger is expected across central and parts of north Georgia today, with light snow possible in the far northern mountains tonight. Another storm system could bring wintry precipitation by Sunday, though the chance of serious hazard is low.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Friday, January 16, 2025.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.



.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…



Low relative humidities will result in increased fire danger

conditions across central Georgia and portions of north Georgia

this afternoon.



Light snowfall will be possible in the mountains of far north

Georgia late tonight through Saturday morning.



.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…



Another storm system may bring wintry precipitation to portions

of the area Saturday night into Sunday, but confidence remains low

on accumulations and location.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

