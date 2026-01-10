Protests of killing of Minnesota woman by ICE agent planned for Cobb County

By Mark Woolsey

The controversial killing of a Minnesota mother of three by an ICE agent is spurring multiple protests across the Cobb area.

The Indivisible Cobb progressive grassroots advocacy group plans a demonstration from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Johnson Ferry and Roswell roads.

The protest is in conjunction with a national initiative, “Ice Out for Good.”

A “No Kings Two” protest at the same intersection in October drew an estimated several thousand people.

The latest rounds of activism stem from the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Jan 7. She was at the scene of an unfolding ICE operation in Minneapolis and agents ordered her to exit her car.

Good attempted to leave the scene but was shot three times by an agent as she tried to move her car away.

Federal officials and President Trump have labeled her a domestic terrorist and claimed she was trying to run over the agent.

That account has been disputed by eyewitnesses and an analysis of multiple instances of video footage. Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil in Woodstock drew some Cobb residents Friday night. In total about 75 protesters made their way downtown to decry what they called ICE’s heavy-handed tactics, in particular the killing of Good.