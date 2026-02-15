Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 6 to February 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
TACO PRADO
- 6912 MABLETON PKWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-4506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000815
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD
- 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000264
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA
- 1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 170 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16861
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
SUBWAY #32316
- 4355 COBB PKWY SE STE K ATLANTA, GA 30339-4657
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18718C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
WINNWOOD RETIREMENT COMMUNITY
- 100 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4000
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
ROSA’S PIZZA
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3065
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003868
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
SMOOTHIE KING #1388
- 3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 119 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004702
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
FREAKIN INCAN THE – MOBILE
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005060
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE
- 300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005079
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
AGAVERO CANTINA
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 219 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006341
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB
- 4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006452
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
CHOPPED KENNESAW
- 3060 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6587
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006775
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
SPICE WING
- 2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006827
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
RUBY’S COFFEE & CREAM – EXTENDED
- 1625 ROSWELL ST SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006881
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
!!SHAKE SHACK TEST KITCHEN
- 800 BATTERY AVE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007088
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
!!DYNAMIC DONUTS
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 118 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007231
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
KBBQ SPOT
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007305
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026
VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI
- 1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001205
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
IHOP #426
- 179 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26208
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
MR. WONTON
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 15 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003373
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
I LUV PHO
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003756
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
TIGER TIGER
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 225 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7750
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003803
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
PANERA BREAD #6162
- 1430 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004650
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
PIZZA HUT #4772
- 2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004795
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE
- 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005475
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
PANERA BREAD
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005519
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
SMOOTHIE KING #681
- 2840 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 340 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006334
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
EL LOCO MEXICAN CANTINA
- 1368 ATLANTA RD SE STE 119-121 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3935
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006538
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
POKE’ COMPANY, THE
- 789 CHURCH ST STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006888
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE – BASE
- 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007086
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE MOBILE
- 2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007087
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
AMERICAN DELI
- 827 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007098
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026
CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW
- 4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001722
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA
- 2000 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE G-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9476
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12941C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
TACO MAC
- 2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7512
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-4998C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2034
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
DUNLEITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 120 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3878
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3531
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
HICKORY HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 500 REDWOOD DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3615
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-247C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
MURDOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2320 MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-486
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
FREAKIN INCAN THE
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003702
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
WENDY’S OF POWDER SPRINGS
- 55 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3266
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004392
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
HIKARU RAMEN
- 2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400-A ATLANTA, GA 30339-5042
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004414
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
FREAKIN INCAN THE – BASE
- 4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005059
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
FLIPPIN CHICKEN THE
- 4674 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005832
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
HOKIDO SUSHI AND RAMEN
- 4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1005 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005979
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
JIM N NICK’S BBQ
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5911
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006570
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
CARIBOU COFFEE
- 2410 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1842
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006712
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #771
- 3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-8365
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5557
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
TRIPTI DELIGHT
- 2070 ATTIC PKWY NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30152-7612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001197
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
WAFFLE HOUSE #1348
- 650 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5624
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1152
- 429 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4959
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-54
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3320 PAPER MILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-403C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
BULLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3656 OLD STILESBORO RD KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12369
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
FUGU EXPRESS
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003584
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
FRANKIE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
- 3100 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004347
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
ESCO MARIETTA
- 2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 80 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005819
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE E ATLANTA, GA 30339-7212
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005990
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – GRAB N’ GO
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007366
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL B CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007367
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL C CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007368
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL D CONCESSION STAND
- 2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007369
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 6 to February 12"