Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 6 to February 12

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

TACO PRADO

6912 MABLETON PKWY SE MABLETON, GA 30126-4506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000815

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB – FOOD

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000264

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA

1133 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 170 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16861

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

SUBWAY #32316

4355 COBB PKWY SE STE K ATLANTA, GA 30339-4657

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18718C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

WINNWOOD RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

100 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4000

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

ROSA’S PIZZA

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3065

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003868

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

SMOOTHIE KING #1388

3103 COBB PKWY NW STE 119 KENNESAW, GA 30152-1005

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004702

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

FREAKIN INCAN THE – MOBILE

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005060

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

FRUITEA BUBBLES CAFE

300 VILLAGE GREEN CIR SE STE 112 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3450

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005079

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

AGAVERO CANTINA

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 219 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006341

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

STERLING ESTATES OF EAST COBB

4220 LOWER ROSWELL RD BLDG 1000 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4128

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006452

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

CHOPPED KENNESAW

3060 COBB PKWY NW STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-6587

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006775

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

SPICE WING

2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006827

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

RUBY’S COFFEE & CREAM – EXTENDED

1625 ROSWELL ST SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006881

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

!!SHAKE SHACK TEST KITCHEN

800 BATTERY AVE STE 200 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

!!DYNAMIC DONUTS

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 118 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007231

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

KBBQ SPOT

3000 WINDY HILL RD STE 136 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007305

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2026

VOLCANO STEAK & SUSHI

1720 MARS HILL RD STE 154 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001205

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

IHOP #426

179 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9208

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26208

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

MR. WONTON

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 15 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003373

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

I LUV PHO

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003756

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

TIGER TIGER

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 225 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7750

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003803

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

PANERA BREAD #6162

1430 TERRELL MILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004650

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

PIZZA HUT #4772

2980 COBB PKWY SE STE 140 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3158

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004795

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE

2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005475

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

PANERA BREAD

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 135 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3004

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005519

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

SMOOTHIE KING #681

2840 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 340 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6850

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006334

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

EL LOCO MEXICAN CANTINA

1368 ATLANTA RD SE STE 119-121 MARIETTA, GA 30060-3935

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006538

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

POKE’ COMPANY, THE

789 CHURCH ST STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-7238

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006888

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE – BASE

2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007086

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

LUCKEY’S BBQ PLACE MOBILE

2365 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 1101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4574

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

AMERICAN DELI

827 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7229

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007098

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2026

CANTERFIELD OF KENNESAW

4381 BELLS FERRY RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001722

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA

2000 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE G-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9476

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12941C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

TACO MAC

2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7512

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-4998C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2121 W SANDTOWN RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2034

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

DUNLEITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

120 SAINE DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3878

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3531

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

HICKORY HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

500 REDWOOD DR SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3615

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-247C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

MURDOCK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2320 MURDOCK RD MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-486

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

FREAKIN INCAN THE

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003702

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

WENDY’S OF POWDER SPRINGS

55 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3266

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004392

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

HIKARU RAMEN

2014 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 400-A ATLANTA, GA 30339-5042

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004414

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

FREAKIN INCAN THE – BASE

4651 WOODSTOCK RD STE 305 ROSWELL, GA 30075-1689

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005059

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

FLIPPIN CHICKEN THE

4674 SANDY PLAINS RD ROSWELL, GA 30075-1945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005832

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

HOKIDO SUSHI AND RAMEN

4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1005 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005979

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

JIM N NICK’S BBQ

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5911

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006570

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

CARIBOU COFFEE

2410 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1842

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006712

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2026

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #771

3165 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE B MARIETTA, GA 30062-8365

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5557

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

TRIPTI DELIGHT

2070 ATTIC PKWY NW STE 202 KENNESAW, GA 30152-7612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001197

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

WAFFLE HOUSE #1348

650 WHITLOCK AVE MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5624

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1152

429 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4959

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-54

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3320 PAPER MILL RD MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-403C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

BULLARD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3656 OLD STILESBORO RD KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12369

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

FUGU EXPRESS

2900 DELK RD SE STE 2000 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003584

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

FRANKIE’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

3100 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-4900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004347

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

ESCO MARIETTA

2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 80 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005819

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

2022 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE E ATLANTA, GA 30339-7212

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005990

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – GRAB N’ GO

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007366

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL B CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007367

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL C CONCESSION STAND

2 GALLERIA PKWY ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007368

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-06-2026

FEBRUARY 6-20,2026 COBB GALLERIA – HALL D CONCESSION STAND