Mableton work session agenda includes presentation on the proposed SPLOST list

The Mableton City Council work session agenda for Monday February 9 includes a presentation by Community Development Director Michael Hughes outlining the proposed list of projects for the 2028 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).

Note that this particular meeting will not be held at the EpiCenter.

The meeting will be held at the Mableton administrative offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hawthorne Plaza, Suite 20.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

City Council Work Session Agenda

City of Mableton, Georgia

February 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway – Suite 20,

Mableton, GA 30126

Elected Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Michael McNeely, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Cassandra Brown, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion Proposed 2028 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) Project List — Community Development Director Michael Hughes Briefing and Update — REZ-2025-006 — Tax Parcel 18020100030 (Old Alabama Rd) and Tax Parcel 18025800020 (Cardell Rd) — Request to rezone 22 acres from R20/OSC to RA-6 for the development of 94 single-family detached homes — Community Development Director Michael Hughes Briefing and Update — REZ2025-009 — Tax Parcel 18042100010 / 18042000090 (Oak Ridge Commerce Way) — Request to rezone a 29.15-acre parcel from MHP to LI for a 300,000 square foot warehouse/distribution center — Community Development Director Michael Hughes Mableton Municipal Court Update — Court Administrator Mallory Minor Review of Resolution Updating the City of Mableton’s Classification and Pay Plan — Human Resources Director Jeanne Pope First Read — An Ordinance Amending the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget of the City of Mableton and for Other Lawful Purposes — Finance Director Karen Ellis Pre Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)) Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)) Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)) Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4) & (5)) Adjournment

Accessibility and Language Assistance

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.