Public Invited to Review Marietta 2028 SPLOST Projects

The City of Marietta posted its 2028 SPLOST public input meeting schedule on the city website. The meeting will allow public input on the project list that was approved by the Mayor and City Council on February 11, 2026. The City’s share of the County’s projected collections is estimated at $78,227,427.

Where to attend Marietta SPLOST public meetings

March 5, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cobb County Civic Center – 548 South Marietta Parkway, SE

March 31, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

City of Marietta Transportation Office – 268 Lawrence Street

April 16, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

City of Marietta City Hall, Council Chambers – 205 Lawrence Street



You can review the proposed project list at https://www.mariettaga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/21306/2028-SPLOST-Tier-I-Projects-List



You can also submit feedback for Marietta 2028 SPLOST via email at 2028splost@mariettaga.gov.

What is SPLOST and why is it important?

The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is a 1% local sales tax authorized under Georgia law and approved by voters in a countywide referendum. The revenue may be used only for capital projects, including roads and bridges, public safety facilities, parks, libraries, government buildings, water and sewer infrastructure, and large equipment purchases.

SPLOST funds cannot be used for salaries, routine maintenance, or other day-to-day operating expenses. The tax typically remains in effect for up to six years. Counties and cities negotiate how revenue is divided, and projects must fall within the categories approved by voters on the ballot.

Why is SPLOST important?

1. It funds major infrastructure without raising property taxes

Local officials often pitch SPLOST as a way to:

Avoid property tax increases

Shift some of the burden to visitors and shoppers

Pay cash for projects instead of issuing bonds

Whether that’s fully realized in practice varies by county — but that’s the theory.

2. It shapes long-term planning

Because SPLOST requires a public project list, it forces counties and cities to: